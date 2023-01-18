The Portal King is Back! Star LSU Transfer Quarterback Walker Howard Commits to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss signees in the class of 2023 continue to impress, and they have yet to take the field at Vaught-Hemingway. One such player is safety Daniel Demery who was honored Saturday as the private school Player of the Year at the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet held at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

