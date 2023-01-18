The Portal King is Back! Star LSU Transfer Quarterback Walker Howard Commits to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels

Read full article on original website
Ole Miss fills big area of need with commit from Louisville transfer linebacker Monty Montgomery
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have made another key pickup in the transfer portal. On Monday, Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery announced he was entering the portal — and by Friday he had committed to play for Ole Miss. Montgomery was granted a medical hardship waiver...
Ole Miss gets commitment from North Texas transfer cornerback Deshawn Gaddie
OXFORD, Miss. — The portal success continues for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. North Texas transfer cornerback Deshawn Gaddie entered the portal Monday and on Friday committed to Ole Miss. The First-Team All C-USA selection closed out his final season in Denton for the Mean Green with 62 tackles,...
SMU announces hiring of Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator, linebackers coach Maurice Crum
OXFORD, Miss. — SMU announced Thursday the hiring of Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Maurice Crum to its defensive coaching staff. Crum will serve as Mustangs’ linebackers coach and run game coordinator. Coach Crum replaces Craig Naivar, the Mustangs former safeties coach and special teams coordinator,...
BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss quarterback room that began the week with a lack of depth now finds itself as one of the deepest, most-talented in the country as former Oklahoma State quarterback transfer Spencer Sanders has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, as first reported by Chris Low.
Ole Miss signee Daniel Demery honored as private school Player of Year in north Texas
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss signees in the class of 2023 continue to impress, and they have yet to take the field at Vaught-Hemingway. One such player is safety Daniel Demery who was honored Saturday as the private school Player of the Year at the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet held at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas.
