Van Buren County, MI

Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday that it received a report of an erratic driver on eastbound I-94 near the Hartford exit.

Deputies found the suspected vehicle and pulled the driver over near the 59-mile marker in Paw Paw Township. After the driver stopped, the suspect quickly took off and used an emergency vehicle turnaround to get onto the westbound lanes, according to VBCSO.

The chase reached speeds as high as 100 mph and continued into Berrien County. After three tries, spike strips were able to damage a front-left tire, causing the vehicle to slow down. However, the release said the suspect did not stop and tried multiple times to hit law enforcement vehicles.

The chase came to an end near the 38-mile marker in Berrien County. The suspect was taken into custody by Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies, according to VBCSO.

The suspect was identified as Gino Miller, 27, of Sterling Heights. He had multiple warrants out of Berrien County and an extraditable felony warrant out of Illinois, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

rickwearing
3d ago

I am so sick of these people who run from the police. Maybe there has to be a automatic jailtime for offenders for eluding. The police are risking their lives trying to catch these people.

Patriot Nation
3d ago

I suppose all those bruises and knots on his head and face was from traveling at excessive speeds. 🙄 If he wasn't white today's headlines woukd read different...change my mind.

