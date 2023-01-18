Read full article on original website
Related
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
19-Year-Old Girl Breaks Her Back After Jumping Off Pier To Rescue Boy When No One Else Will
Amazing acts of bravery and altruism sometimes end up with the hero of the story in need of a helping hand. That was just what happened when a young waitress leaped from a tall pier at dusk to save a drowning boy.
WWL-TV
Oh, baby! The history behind the king cake tradition
If you get the baby, the next King Cake is on you. But how did the Mardi Gras tradition start?
Comments / 0