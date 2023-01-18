ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

Maryland man killed in crash in Caroline County

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car on Route 301 in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Fort A.P. Hill Boulevard (Route 301) about two miles north of A.P. Hill Road.

Delivery driver dispute: One charged, another injured in Chesterfield shooting

It was determined that 30-year-old Leonard Devonta Turner of Suitland, Md. was in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta heading north on A.P. Hill Boulevard when the car went off the left side of the road and hit trees.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, he was wearing a seatbelt. This crash is still under investigation.

