Sterling Skye, 22 months, became a big sister after Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby boy, son Bronze, in November Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are only a few weeks into life as a family of four, but they're getting an important new habit in place. The couple is making sure to continue solo quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, who will celebrate her second birthday next month, since welcoming their second child in November. In photos posted on her Instagram Story Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner,...

8 DAYS AGO