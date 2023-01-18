Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Find out more here.
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Photos from Family Day with Daughter: 'All About Sterling'
Sterling Skye, 22 months, became a big sister after Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby boy, son Bronze, in November Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are only a few weeks into life as a family of four, but they're getting an important new habit in place. The couple is making sure to continue solo quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, who will celebrate her second birthday next month, since welcoming their second child in November. In photos posted on her Instagram Story Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner,...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes
Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.
