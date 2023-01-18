ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes

Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.

