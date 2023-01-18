Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure Officially Open
The Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is open every day from dawn to dusk. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation announced today that the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is completed and open to the public. After a year of planning and fundraising finally paid off for the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy group.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dylan Liddle to Run for Lawrenceburg City Council
Liddle will formally kick off his campaign at an event on January 26. Dylan Liddle. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Dylan Liddle has announced his bid for Lawrenceburg City Council. The Lawrenceburg native will formally kick off his campaign with an event at Proof 124 on Thursday, January 26...
eaglecountryonline.com
Chocolate & Wine Walk Set for Feb. 10 in Downtown Lawrenceburg
Tickets can be purchased online. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Sip, savor, and shop in downtown Lawrenceburg. Lawrenceburg Main Street will host their Chocolate and Wine Walk on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature sweet treats, wine tastings, free carriage rides, and more. In recognition...
eaglecountryonline.com
Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle
A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
eaglecountryonline.com
ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats
The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
1017thepoint.com
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL
(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKU Names Interim President
The announcement comes after the university and their former president agreed to part ways after the fall semester. (Highland Heights, Ky.) – Northern Kentucky University has appointed an interim president. On Wednesday, the NKU Board of Regents appointed Bonita Brown to the position. She will serve until the institution’s...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
Fox 19
Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County. It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say. A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
linknky.com
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election
After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
