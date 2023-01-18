ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure Officially Open

The Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is open every day from dawn to dusk. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation announced today that the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is completed and open to the public. After a year of planning and fundraising finally paid off for the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy group.
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Dylan Liddle to Run for Lawrenceburg City Council

Liddle will formally kick off his campaign at an event on January 26. Dylan Liddle. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Dylan Liddle has announced his bid for Lawrenceburg City Council. The Lawrenceburg native will formally kick off his campaign with an event at Proof 124 on Thursday, January 26...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Chocolate & Wine Walk Set for Feb. 10 in Downtown Lawrenceburg

Tickets can be purchased online. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Sip, savor, and shop in downtown Lawrenceburg. Lawrenceburg Main Street will host their Chocolate and Wine Walk on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature sweet treats, wine tastings, free carriage rides, and more. In recognition...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle

A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
VERSAILLES, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

ECHS Student Charged with Intimidation for Allegedly Making Threats

The student was removed from school and booked into county jail on Wednesday. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An East Central High School senior has been arrested and charged for allegedly making a threat of violence. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was booked into Dearborn County Jail on Wednesday. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL

(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

NKU Names Interim President

The announcement comes after the university and their former president agreed to part ways after the fall semester. (Highland Heights, Ky.) – Northern Kentucky University has appointed an interim president. On Wednesday, the NKU Board of Regents appointed Bonita Brown to the position. She will serve until the institution’s...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Crash, downed wires close Branch Hill-Guinea Pike

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash with downed wires is blocking all lanes of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike near Ohio 28 in Clermont County. It was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, county dispatchers say. A dump truck with a raised bed brought down a pole with wires, Miami...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway

Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election

After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
AURORA, IN

