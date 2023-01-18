Read full article on original website
Related
Wayfair Stock Climbs After Online Retailer Lays Off 1,750 Workers
Wayfair's stock price jumped more than 20% Friday after the Boston-based retailer announced layoffs to support company-wide restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. "Unfortunately, along the way, we over complicated things, lost sight of some of our fundamentals and simply grew too big," Wayfair co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah wrote in an email to staff.
Amazon's Drone Delivery Unit Hit With Layoffs Just as 10-Year-Old Project Finally Launches
As part of Amazon's widespread layoffs, some employees in the nascent drone delivery project are losing their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Air was a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos, who revealed Amazon's plans in a 2013 interview with "60 Minutes." The program, which has...
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
Ad Mogul Sees Meta Rebounding ‘Extremely Strongly,' Amazon Ad Revenue Hitting $100 Billion
U.S. tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year, as slowing economic growth, higher interest rates and competitive challenges squeezed margins and hammered stock prices. "I think you'll see Meta come back extremely strongly this year, on the back of reels and business messenger, to...
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components
General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
