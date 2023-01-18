ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wayfair Stock Climbs After Online Retailer Lays Off 1,750 Workers

Wayfair's stock price jumped more than 20% Friday after the Boston-based retailer announced layoffs to support company-wide restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. "Unfortunately, along the way, we over complicated things, lost sight of some of our fundamentals and simply grew too big," Wayfair co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah wrote in an email to staff.
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
FLINT, MI
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.

