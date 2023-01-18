ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Giants’ dismal loss can’t change fact future is bright

On the last day of a football season that felt like the last day of a high school semester, the Giants’ Brian Daboll finally had to concede that there are things that are beyond the control of a football head coach, even an excellent football coach, even a coach who has spent the last 11 ½ months lending oxygen to a franchise and adrenaline to a fan base. Even Daboll — never too rambunctious after wins, never too downtrodden after losses — couldn’t disguise the hurt in his voice and the fatigue in his bones. “I wish we could do this again...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Post

Giants divisional round report card: Brian Daboll ends on stinker

Grading the Giants’ 31-7 divisional round playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday. Offense This looks a whole lot different when it is the rugged Eagles and not the lame Vikings out there trying to stop you. There was nothing going on all night. Daniel Jones (15 of 27, 135 yards, 1 INT) never had a chance. Jones was sacked five times and was baited and beaten by CB James Bradberry for a second-quarter interception. He ran six times for 24 yards. Saquon Barkley (9-61) was no factor — he had 7 rushing yards at halftime. Total of 227 yards was uninspiring....
