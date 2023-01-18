Peoria police seek help in finding vehicle associated with Planned Parenthood arson

PEORIA — Peoria police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with a fire set at the Planned Parenthood clinic late Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, detectives have been "unsuccessful in their efforts to locate the suspect vehicle."

Firefighters were called to 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. Within minutes, the fire was extinguished. One firefighter was injured but officials said he was not hurt seriously. No one was inside the building at the time.

