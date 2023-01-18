ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Netflix Blows Away Expectations on Subscriber Numbers

Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter, more than the 4.57 million Wall Street expected. This is the first quarter that Netflix's ad tier is reflected in its earnings. Founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO and will be executive chairman. Netflix added millions more subscribers...
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in Latest Blow to Barry Silbert's DCG Empire

Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
3 DEI Mistakes Companies Made in 2022—and How They Can Be Fixed This Year

Last year, DEI progress in the workplace stalled for the first time since 2017. Not only has this turned younger generations away from applying to certain companies and industries, but it's also caused workers to be more burned out — both issues that leaders can tackle in 2023 with the right game plan.
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers

Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
For the First Time in a Long Time, CFOs Can Say No to Some Tech Spending

Tech companies are laying off tens of thousands of employees in anticipation of slower growth and a more cautious enterprise market, but overall tech spending is not forecast to decline in 2023. Tech spending will be below the Covid peak, and below the historical average, according to a recent Citi...

