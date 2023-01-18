Read full article on original website
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Amazon's Drone Delivery Unit Hit With Layoffs Just as 10-Year-Old Project Finally Launches
As part of Amazon's widespread layoffs, some employees in the nascent drone delivery project are losing their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Air was a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos, who revealed Amazon's plans in a 2013 interview with "60 Minutes." The program, which has...
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
Netflix Blows Away Expectations on Subscriber Numbers
Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter, more than the 4.57 million Wall Street expected. This is the first quarter that Netflix's ad tier is reflected in its earnings. Founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO and will be executive chairman. Netflix added millions more subscribers...
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in Latest Blow to Barry Silbert's DCG Empire
Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
3 DEI Mistakes Companies Made in 2022—and How They Can Be Fixed This Year
Last year, DEI progress in the workplace stalled for the first time since 2017. Not only has this turned younger generations away from applying to certain companies and industries, but it's also caused workers to be more burned out — both issues that leaders can tackle in 2023 with the right game plan.
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers
Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
Orange Bitcoin Mercedes Owner at Davos Hits Back at Critics, Says Not His Car's Fault People Lost Money
CNBC spotted an orange Mercedes at Davos with a bitcoin logo stuck on. Nobody in the vicinity knew who parked it there. Crypto executives criticized the car saying it was bad for the reputation of the industry after the excesses and market collapse of 2022. Michael Chobanian, the founder of...
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
European Central Bank's Lagarde Says China's Covid Reopening Will Push Inflation Higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
‘Discriminatory' Measures in U.S. Inflation Reduction Act Still Need Addressing, Top EU Minister Says
European commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said measures in Joe Biden's flagship Inflation Reduction Act were "discriminating against EU companies." Dombrovskis said the EU and U.S. should be "building transatlantic value chains" for the green transition, "not breaking them apart." The EU is considering adjusting its state aid rules in...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
For the First Time in a Long Time, CFOs Can Say No to Some Tech Spending
Tech companies are laying off tens of thousands of employees in anticipation of slower growth and a more cautious enterprise market, but overall tech spending is not forecast to decline in 2023. Tech spending will be below the Covid peak, and below the historical average, according to a recent Citi...
