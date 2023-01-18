ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Rise After Unemployment Data Points to Higher Fed Rates

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latest unemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 2 basis points and trading at 3.397%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields...
NBC New York

Jamie Dimon Says Rates Will Rise Above 5% Because There Is Still ‘a Lot of Underlying Inflation'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
NBC New York

Fed Governor Lael Brainard Sees High Rates Ahead Even With Progress on Inflation

Brainard insisted that the Fed won't waiver in its commitment to taming prices that have come down some in recent months, but remain near four-decade highs. Markets are assigning a near-100% probability that the FOMC will a raise its benchmark interest rate another quarter percentage point on Feb. 1. "We...
NBC New York

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy