Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green action
The Mona Shores boys basketball team fell to Zeeland East on Friday in OK Conference-Green action, 65-52. The Sailors and the Chix ended up in a 13-all tie after the first quarter. The second quarter was a struggle for Mona Shores as they were outscored 18-8 and went into the...
Cook, Russell lead Mona Shores girls to win over Zeeland East
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised by Zeeland East on Friday, 49-26. It was Shores’ fourth victory in the OK Conference-Green. The Sailors raced out to a 27-12 lead over the Chix at the half. The Sailors extended their lead in the...
Highly-ranked Muskegon wins big over Wyoming, 84-52
The Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team proved its lofty ranking in Division 1 on Friday night. The undefeated Big Reds, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored an 84-52 victory over Wyoming in the OK Conference-Green contest. The two teams combined to go 51-of-71 from the free-throw line....
Muskegon Heights boys basketball falls to Kalamazoo Phoenix
Muskegon Heights was on the losing end of an 86-35 boys basketball matchup with Kalamazoo Phoenix on Friday. The Tigers fell behind quickly, trailing 36-11 after the first quarter. Kalamazoo’s Jhymeir Wilkins caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to finish with 19 points. Muskegon Heights...
Strong second half propels North Muskegon to much-needed league victory over Ravenna
Troy McManus dominated both ends of the floor on Friday night and led North Muskegon to a 64-35 victory over Ravenna. McManus had 24 points, five steals, and four assists in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers contest. It was a tight contest through the first half as the Norsemen held a...
Anspach scores 26 to lead Fruitport past Grand Rapids West Catholic
Bode Anspach provided the spark the Fruitport boys’ basketball team needed on Friday night. Anspach poured in 26 points and helped the Trojans earn a 65-54 victory over Grand Rapids West Catholic. The game was played in the OK-Blue Conference. Both teams exchanged baskets early and were tied up...
Ashbaugh, Hance lead Grant past Howard City Tri-County
The Grant Tigers girls’ basketball team made quick work of the Howard City Tri-County Vikings on Friday evening in a 64-25 Central State Activities Association game. The game was played in Grant. Grant jumped out to a 27-5 lead after the first eight minutes and went on to lead...
Mason County Eastern falls to Bear Lake in girls’ hoops action
When you’re shut out in any quarter, it’s not a good omen. But when it happens in the very first period, it puts you in an exceptionally bad spot. That’s what happened to the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team Friday night. That led to a 33-26 loss to visiting Bear Lake in the West Michigan D League.
Mona Shores hockey gets topped by Saginaw Heritage
Mona Shores hockey couldn’t capitalize on the start of its three-game home stand with an 8-5 loss to Saginaw Heritage on Friday. The Sailors (10-7) took an opening lead in the first period with a Brooks Robinson goal off an Isaac Habetler assist. Heritage answered with five-straight goals, giving the Sailors a 5-1 deficit that stretched into the second period.
White Cloud gets by Chippewa Hills in league basketball action
The White Cloud Indians hit the road Friday evening and came home with a 24-15 win over the Chippewa Hills Warriors in a Central State Athletic Association contest. In a matchup in which neither team could get their offense going beyond the first quarter, the Indians found themselves trailing 11-10 at the half.
Mason Central falls to top-ranked Maple City Glen Lake
Facing top-ranked Glen Lake proved more than the Mason County Central girls’ basketball team could handle on Thursday night. Host Glen Lake didn’t take long to get rolling with an 19-11 first quarter enroute to a convincing 68-31 victory over the Spartans and moved its record to 9-2. They dealt the Spartans their second loss in 12 games.
Spring Lake boys fall to Hamilton in Friday night hoops action
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team got off to a good start on Friday evening against OK Conference-Blue foe Hamilton, however, the second and third quarters proved to be costly as the Lakers fell to the Hawkeyes by a final score of 63-48 Spring Lake held a 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Hamilton got their offense rolling in the second stanza and held the Lakers offense in check. The Hawkeyes racked up a 21-10 scoring advantage in the quarter and took a 35-25 lead at the halftime break.
Ravenna girls pull out win over Fremont
–The Ravenna Bulldogs girls basketball team pulled the air out of the ball on Thursday night and ended up with a 32-26 non-conference win over the Fremont Packers. Neither team generated much offense during the opening eight minutes of action as Ravenna and Fremont ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie.
Fremont girls, Orchard View boys win bowling matches
FREMONT – — Fremont and Orchard View bowling teams split their match on Wednesday. Orchard View won the boys’ match, 17-13. Despite dropping both Baker games and the first regular game, the Packers threw a season-high to take all possible points in the second regular game. Gabe...
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City to 10th straight victory
It took a little while for the Kent City Eagles girls basketball team to get its offense going on Friday. But when they did, the result was a 64-31 victory over the Reed City Coyotes in a Central State Athletic Association matchup. It was the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.
Newaygo uses big second half to cruise past Lakeview
It took a while for the Newaygo boys’ team to kick its offense into high gear on Friday evening. Once they did, they cruised to a 64-42 Central State Activities Association victory over the Lakeview Wildcats. Newaygo managed to score 18 points in the third quarter and 27 points...
Whitehall boys cruise past Fremont in league action
The Whitehall Vikings boys basketball team won a West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest against the visiting Fremont Packers on Tuesday evening, 56-41. Fremont led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. After that, the Whitehall offense kicked into high gear as they outscored Fremont 15-3 in the second stanza to take a 29-18 halftime lead.
Spring Lake girls fall just short against first-place Hamilton
The Spring Lake Lakers hosted league-leading Hamilton on Friday night and fell just short, 51-48. The Lakers were dominant in the opening half and raced to a 27-19 lead at the half. However, Hamilton’s experience kicked in during the second half and the result was a come-from-behind victory. Spring...
Grand Haven gets by Grandville in overtime, 48-45
GRANDVILLE– — The Grand Haven girls earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Grandville on Friday. The visiting Bucs won the OK-Red matchup, 48-45. Grandville jumped out to a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Grand Haven came back with a 14-10 scoring advantage and took...
Quick start propels Oakridge to girls basketball victory over North Muskegon
The Oakridge Eagles girls basketball team got off to a fast start on Thursday against the North Muskegon Norsemen. The result was a 54-30 victory in a non-conference contest. Oakridge raced out to a 15-2 lead after the first eight minutes of action and never looked back. The Eagles extended...
