NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Google Is Delaying a Portion of Employee Bonus Checks

Google normally pays full bonuses in January, but this year the company is pushing out 20% of payments to employees until at least March. Google described the January payout as an "advance" in correspondence to employees. Some employees were surprised and confused by the change and made memes to describe...
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn

Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?

Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers

U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
For the First Time in a Long Time, CFOs Can Say No to Some Tech Spending

Tech companies are laying off tens of thousands of employees in anticipation of slower growth and a more cautious enterprise market, but overall tech spending is not forecast to decline in 2023. Tech spending will be below the Covid peak, and below the historical average, according to a recent Citi...
Jim Cramer Says It's Too Soon to Buy Video Game Stocks Like Activision and Take-Two

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors not to pick up beaten-up shares of video game companies like Activision and Take-Two just yet. Video game companies saw their stocks skyrocket during the height of the Covid pandemic, as consumers hunkered down and turned to at-home entertainment. That changed when the economy reopened,...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Japan's Inflation Data Reaches Highest Since 1981

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data. The nationwide core consumer price index rose 4% in December on an annualized basis, the fastest pace since 1981. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.56% to close its session...

