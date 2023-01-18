Ole Miss football lands Walker Howard, LSU transfer QB

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has the answer to its quarterback depth problem.

LSU transfer Walker Howard announced on Wednesday his commitment to play for the Rebels.

The product of St. Thomas More in Louisiana was one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2022, signing with the Tigers as the fifth-ranked QB in the cycle and the No. 40 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Howard appeared in two games for new coach Brian Kelly in his first collegiate season, completing two of his four pass attempts for seven yards. He also rushed six times for 33 yards for the Tigers.

"Hotty Toddy," Howard wrote on Twitter.

He will join Jaxson Dart in the Ole Miss quarterback room. Luke Altmyer, the Rebels' backup quarterback this season, transferred to Illinois. He was the last high school quarterback signed by Ole Miss, back in the Class of 2021.

Howard is the 10th transfer portal addition for the Rebels of the offseason.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.