ComicBook
The Last of Us Game's Original Joel Actor Says Fans Will Hate His New Character for HBO Show
The Last of Us HBO TV series is about to premiere, bringing one of the best-selling and most highly-acclaimed video games of all time to the small screen. It's no industry secret that gamers are notoriously fickle about how their favorite video games get adapted for the screen – just ask anyone involved with the current wave of video game TV shows, like The Witcher (Netflix) or Halo (Paramount+). Well, The Last of Us is a game that is renowned for its deep characterization and brutal character arcs, and getting a live-action actor to match (or even supersede) what game directors Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann achieved is going to be nothing short of a feat.
Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps
Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director
The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Fans Think Abby Has Been Cast in HBO Series
HBO's The Last of Us series has just begun but it looks like people are already setting their sights on the future. For instance, fans believe that the show has already cast Abby Anderson although the character isn't expected to appear in the first season of the adaptation. For non-gamers,...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
ETOnline.com
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
“Abbott Elementary” Star Tyler James Williams Doesn’t Want Janine And Gregory’s Romance To Follow Typical Sitcom Tropes
Williams addressed the fate of one of TV’s biggest “will they won’t they” couples to BuzzFeed News after his Golden Globes win.
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Reason Amy Sherman-Palladino Killed the Jess/Jimmy Spinoff
Rob Estes was supposed to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' spinoff about Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and his father. He filmed the pilot, but Amy Sherman-Palladino made the call not to move forward.
Hallmark Channel Announces 6 New 2023 ‘Loveuary’ Movies Starring Alexa PenaVega, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach and More
Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup. Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as […]
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
ComicBook
Percy Jackson: Major Character Gets Book-Accurate Makeover
One of Disney+'s first big budget endeavors outside of Star Wars and Marvel comes in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The house of mouse has been collaborating with Rick Riordan for over three years now to bring a live-action serialized adaptation of his best-selling Greek mythology-based novels to life. Production on Percy Jackson finally kicked off in June 2022, two years after Rick and wife Becky Riordan announced that the project was in development. Disney has spared no expense with the show either, as a custom Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft was constructed specifically for Percy Jackson production.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
