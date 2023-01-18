Zarious Ge-Borris Evans, 13, passed away January 15, 2023. He was born July 13, 2009 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Zarious was a student at Benton Junior High School. He was willing and open to try new things. Zarious was brave and outspoken. He enjoyed sports and played basketball and football. Zarious was a typical teenage boy who spent time playing video games and hanging out with his best friends, Tyler, Diego, CJ, and Tay. He was a member of the Benton Jr. High ROTC. Family was special to Zarious and he was especially close to his sister, Zariah. Although he left us way to soon, we are comforted by our faith that we will see Zarious again.

SALINE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO