Saline County, AR

5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Conway, Arkansas

Places to visit in Conway, AR. There are plenty of things to do in Conway, Arkansas. This is a great place to visit if you are looking for a fun-filled vacation. It is a beautiful little town just forty minutes away from Little Rock. Conway, Arkansas, is a charming little...
CONWAY, AR
dequeenbee.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kait 8

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 19th

Zarious Ge-Borris Evans, 13, passed away January 15, 2023. He was born July 13, 2009 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Zarious was a student at Benton Junior High School. He was willing and open to try new things. Zarious was brave and outspoken. He enjoyed sports and played basketball and football. Zarious was a typical teenage boy who spent time playing video games and hanging out with his best friends, Tyler, Diego, CJ, and Tay. He was a member of the Benton Jr. High ROTC. Family was special to Zarious and he was especially close to his sister, Zariah. Although he left us way to soon, we are comforted by our faith that we will see Zarious again.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire

Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

