Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow
SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Conway, Arkansas
Places to visit in Conway, AR. There are plenty of things to do in Conway, Arkansas. This is a great place to visit if you are looking for a fun-filled vacation. It is a beautiful little town just forty minutes away from Little Rock. Conway, Arkansas, is a charming little...
dequeenbee.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
menastar.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Kait 8
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 19th
Zarious Ge-Borris Evans, 13, passed away January 15, 2023. He was born July 13, 2009 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Zarious was a student at Benton Junior High School. He was willing and open to try new things. Zarious was brave and outspoken. He enjoyed sports and played basketball and football. Zarious was a typical teenage boy who spent time playing video games and hanging out with his best friends, Tyler, Diego, CJ, and Tay. He was a member of the Benton Jr. High ROTC. Family was special to Zarious and he was especially close to his sister, Zariah. Although he left us way to soon, we are comforted by our faith that we will see Zarious again.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
mysaline.com
Father of 11 on “X” flees across two counties; Gets 6 years, may be out in 1
On Wednesday, the Saline County Courthouse held its first jury trial of the year. The jury convicted Marcus Proctor, age 34, of fleeing and possession of controlled substance. Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Proctor to six years in the Arkansas Division of Correction. According to...
Kait 8
Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0