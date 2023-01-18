Read full article on original website
WHAT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE IN THE ROYAL RUMBLE, JAY BRISCOE, ECW CONTRACTS, CHRISTIAN CAGE AND MORE
WHAT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE IN THE ROYAL RUMBLE, JAY BRISCOE, ECW CONTRACTS, CHRISTIAN CAGE AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I've been thinking about Royal Rumble surprises and who the biggest one could be. Do you think Ric Flair could be in it? What would be your pick?. I don't think WWE would ever medically clear Ric Flair to do...
WBD BLOCKING AEW FROM DOING A LARGER TRIBUTE FOR JAY BRISCOE?, FTR-WWE?, YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
WBD BLOCKING AEW FROM DOING A LARGER TRIBUTE FOR JAY BRISCOE?, FTR-WWE?, YOUNG ROCK AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How do you feel about the reports WBD didn't allow AEW to have a larger segment honoring Jay Briscoe?. Even before the show aired, there was a vibe from backstage at the AEW taping that there wasn't going to be much allowed regarding Briscoe's passing on the show. Dave Scherer and I noted that afternoon on The We Don't Need No Stinkin' Name Show that AEW would do everything they could to honor and assist the Briscoe family and on screen, whatever they did would likely be in direct correlation with what WBD allowed them to do.
AEW-BRISCOE NOTES
AEW-BRISCOE NOTES

As you might imagine, it was a rough day for a lot of the talents and staff working the AEW taping last night as to a person, everyone loved Jay Briscoe and many of them had relationships with Jay and the Briscoe family dating back to the early 2000s.
IMPACT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE TONIGHT, FORMER IMPACT EXEC SEEN WITH ANTHEM BIGWIGS, WHAT WILL HEADLINE TONIGHT AND MORE
IMPACT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE TONIGHT, FORMER IMPACT EXEC SEEN WITH ANTHEM BIGWIGS, WHAT WILL HEADLINE TONIGHT AND MORE

Impact Wrestling will pay tribute to Jay Briscoe on tonight's episode of Impact on AXS. In an interesting note, former Impact Wrestling Chief Strategy Officer Eric Sherman was seen dining in Los Angeles this week with Len Asper, Ed Nordholm and Anthony Cicione, the top three executives at Anthem Sports and Entertainment, which is Impact Wrestling's parent company.
MORE ON WHAT IS PLANNED FOR JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE BROADCAST, ADAM PEARCE REMEMBERS BRISCOE AND MORE
MORE ON WHAT IS PLANNED FOR JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE BROADCAST, ADAM PEARCE REMEMBERS BRISCOE AND MORE

WWE's Adam Pearce Remembers The Life And Legacy Of Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe | TMZ Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HOW YOU CAN ASSIST JAY BRISCOE'S DAUGHTERS
HOW YOU CAN ASSIST JAY BRISCOE'S DAUGHTERS

For the many of you who have asked, PWInsider.com has confirmed the legitimacy of a donation drive for Jay Briscoe's family. We are told that the funds raised will be towards the care of his daughters, who were both critically injured in the car accident that took Jay's life.
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE

Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
HUNTER 'DELIRIOUS' JOHNSTON PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE
HUNTER 'DELIRIOUS' JOHNSTON PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE

Delirious, who rarely ever breaks his public persona, posted the following tribute to Jay Briscoe:
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Any chance The Briscoes go into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame?. I think it's way too soon to discuss such things, but let's be honest, they would have been in there one day either way, so I am sure at some point it will happen. They'd been working in that venue since December 2001 for CZW, ROH, House of Hardcore, etc. Right now, however, I think all the attention and energy should be directed towards Jay's children.
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE

Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
PRINCE NANA TALKS, THE RENEGADE TWINS, JARRETT'S LUCKY HORSESHOES, NEW AEW ACTION FIGURES AND MORE
PRINCE NANA TALKS, THE RENEGADE TWINS, JARRETT'S LUCKY HORSESHOES, NEW AEW ACTION FIGURES AND MORE

Prince Nana is on The latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. Nana discusses The Embassy's win at Final Battle capturing the ROH Six Man Championship, how he was contemplating his future in professional wrestling and his impromptu return. He discusses migrating from Ghana, writing WWE to find wrestling training, and the role The Unpredictable Johnny Rodz and Jim Kettner had in his development as a professional wrestler. Nana talks about The Embassy's origins in Ring of Honor, alumni, he might want to bring back into the group, stories about the crown jewel Jimmy Rave, how he felt on ROH shutting down, possible new members of The Embassy, the joy of a shrimp cocktail, his WWE tryout and more.
IMPACT TAPING SPOILERS FROM KISSIMMEE, FL FOR 2/2 AND 2/9
IMPACT TAPING SPOILERS FROM KISSIMMEE, FL FOR 2/2 AND 2/9

The following results are in the order that they were taped. Tom Hannifan and Gia Miller came out for commentary. Dave Penzer asked the crowd to stand for a 10-Bell salute for Jay Briscoe. The set up for the show had the hardcam facing the bleachers as opposed to the...
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING

Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell.
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK TWO REPORT
OKADA VS. WHITE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLE KINGDOM WEEK TWO REPORT

Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week Four of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. Lots of damn good wrestling here as they told a long, methodical story with White being the aggressive, cruel heel champion and Okada trying to fight the good fight. Okada finally had enough of White's sh** and kept absorbing the chops and firing back. He went for the Rainmaker but White blocked it. Okada locked on a Cobra Clutch and Jay's mouth was foaming but he made it to the ropes to break and went to the floor.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear.
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023
IMPACT WRESTLING TOUTS THEIR RETURN TO CANADA FOR REBELLION 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019. REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16. All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto. For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW NEWS AND NOTES

Adam Rank of NFL Total Access made AEW references while talking about Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. Shop AEW has limited edition Kenny Omega T-shirts for this past week's Top Rope Tuesday, The House of Black membership illustration sticker and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Versus Young Bucks Revolution 2020 posters for Matchup Monday.
WWE 2K23, KOFI KINGSTON TALKS AND MORE WWE NOTES
WWE 2K23, KOFI KINGSTON TALKS AND MORE WWE NOTES

Kofi Kingston is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. Kofi discusses working on charity efforts with his mother for CLICK For Quality Education to help the kids of Ghana. Kingston discusses being the first African-born WWE Champion, New Day bond as the trio, the decision to work on NXT, being synonymous with the Royal Rumble and The Usos breaking their tag team record. Also, Corey Graves gives his thoughts on the passing of Jay Briscoe. He and Kevin Patrick talk about the early days of Monday Night Raw, what's to come on Raw is XXX, Royal Rumble predictions, how the Elimination Chamber could change the course of WrestleMania, and more.
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW

WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
