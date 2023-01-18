Vote Now: What was the best performance from the 2023 Classic in the Country?

From Dee Alexander of Purcell Marian to Brooklyn Vaughn of Toledo Central Catholic, there were several big-time high school basketball performances at the 2023 Classic in the Country

This past weekend was the 20th annual Classic in the Country at Hiland High School's Reese Center. There were eight games on Saturday, seven games on Sunday and then eight more on Monday.

In those 23 games, there were several big-time performances. Now is your chance to tell us which was the best. Voting closes at 11:59pm on Sunday, January 22.

(Editor’s note: These are performances from only players on teams from Ohio)

(Photo by Jeff Harwell)

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian

Alexander showed once again on Monday why she is one of the best players in the state and one of the best sophomores in the nation as she scored 28 points and helped the Cavaliers beat Laurel 63-54.

Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Scored a game-high 19 points – including a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds to tie the game – in a 45-44 loss to Waynedale.

Mackenzie Blackford, Solon

Had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 61-60 win over Lakota West on Sunday. Speaking of the Blackford sisters…

Morgan Blackford, Solon

Morgan also had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Comets in the win over Lakota West. The Blackford sisters finished with a combined 38 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in the game.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview

In a loss to Hiland in the event’s final game, DiFranco led the Middies with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Katie Fox, Lakota West

In Sunday’s loss to Solon, the freshman led all scorers with 21 points. This was after she led the Firebirds with 11 points in Saturday’s loss to Archbishop Hoban.

Tai’Laya Garrison, Toledo Start

Scored 16 points in a winover Massillon Jackson on Sunday and then scored 12 points in a win on Monday over Lawrence Central (Indiana)

Cali Gregory, Crestview

In Saturday night’s finale, the junior scored a game-high 20 points in a 48-40 win over Hiland.

Sophie Gregory, West Branch

Led the team in points and rebounds with 13 and nine in a 41-37 loss to Toledo Notre Dame.

Kynnedi Hager, Tri-Village

Was tied for the leading scorer with 16 points in a 50-35 win over Toledo Christia n. And then on defense, she stepped up and played defense on one of Toledo Christian’s best players and helped spark a 27-4 run in the second half.

Saniyah Hall, Laurel

In a loss to Bolingbrook (Illinois) on Sunday, she scored a team-high 16 points. And then the terrific freshman led all scorers in a single game at Classic in the Country by dropping 28 points in Monday’s loss to Purcell Marian. She also had a game-high nine rebounds and six steals.

Seini Hicks, West Clermont

Recorded the first double-double of the Classic in the Country in its 12th game, as she scored 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in a win over Magnificat. She then turned around Monday and had 14 points and seven rebounds in a win over Newark.

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

In Fairland’s 67-28 win over Margaretta , Hinkle led all scorers with 16 points.

Lexi Howe, Tri-Valley

In Saturday’s loss to Magnificat, Howe poured in a game-high 26 points.

Sa’Mahn Johnson, Reynoldsburg

Tied for the team lead with 18 points in a win over Wadsworth on Monday.

Katie Maryo, Magnificat

In a 52-40 win over Tri-Valley, Maryo led the Blue Streaks with 14 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Mary Meng, Midview

Despite not feeling 100% in a loss to Hiland, Meng scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to record one of only two double-doubles in the event.

Addesa Miller, Waynedale

Scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 45-44 win over Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

Jayda Mosley, Purcell Marian

Mosley was on the money from behind the arc, as she hit six of her eight 3-point attempts and scored 18 points in the win over Laurel on Monday.

Ashley Mullet, Hiland

In a win over Midview in the Classic in the Country finale, she scored 19 points and hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds to give the Hawks a 3-point lead. She was in double figures with 10 points in Saturday’s loss to Crestview as well.

Anne Oliver, Lima Bath

In a loss to West Holmes, Oliver scored a game-high 14 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Madison Parrish, Mason

Led all scorers with 18 points in Mason’s win over Olmsted Falls on Sunday. She also had a team-high 12 points in Monday’s win over Bolingbrook (Illinois).

Emma Rasmussen, Archbishop Hoban

Led the Knights with 14 points in their comeback win over Lakota West . Eight of her 14 points came in the fourth quarter.

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth

In a loss to Waynedale, Reid knocked down four of her five 3-point attemts and scored 14 points.

Samara Savoy, Reynoldsburg

In a win over Wadsworth on Monday, Savory tied for the team lead in points with 18 and in rebounds with eight.

Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame Academy

She scored a game-high 19 points on Saturday afternoon in a 41-37 win over West Branch.

Ashlyn Stark, Northwest

In a 39-35 win over Sherdian on Saturday morning, the senior guard tied for the team lead with 13 points. She also had four rebounds, including a rebound and putback to give the Indians a 36-30 lead late in the game.

Mallory Stutzman, Hiland

In the final game of the Classic in the Country, Stutzman led all scorers with 24 points including what proved to be the game-winner. She also scored a team-high 11 points in the loss to Crestview on Saturday.

Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start

In Start’s 58-27 win over Massillon Jackson, Sylvester led all scorers with 20 points. She backed that up with a 14-point performance on Monday in a win over Lawrence Central (Indiana).

Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic

In a 77-35 win over Streetsboro, Vaughn led all scorers with 24 points and shot 11-of-16 from the field.

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)