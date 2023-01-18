The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has gifted pieces of the Schiller Theater building to St. Louis’ City Museum, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They will decorate the building entrance. “The latest pieces, 194 in all, [are] a gift from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Twelve pallets’ worth came from a storage barn at Wright’s home and studios, Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin… in a rented box truck. Three roundels depicting the heads of playwright Friedrich Schiller and composers Beethoven and Chopin came from a storage vault in Taliesin West in Scottsdale.” The elements are “dozens of terra cotta pieces of the Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler-designed Schiller Theater building, which stood in Chicago’s Loop until the building was razed in 1961 to make way for a parking garage.” (A range of Schiller Theater photos is here.)

