Today In The Culture, January 19, 2023: Open Books Expands to Logan Square | Derrick Sanders at Juilliard | NPR on Chicago Music

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has gifted pieces of the Schiller Theater building to St. Louis’ City Museum, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. They will decorate the building entrance. “The latest pieces, 194 in all, [are] a gift from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Twelve pallets’ worth came from a storage barn at Wright’s home and studios, Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin… in a rented box truck. Three roundels depicting the heads of playwright Friedrich Schiller and composers Beethoven and Chopin came from a storage vault in Taliesin West in Scottsdale.” The elements are “dozens of terra cotta pieces of the Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler-designed Schiller Theater building, which stood in Chicago’s Loop until the building was razed in 1961 to make way for a parking garage.” (A range of Schiller Theater photos is here.)
Chess Match: When Fleetwood Mac Spent a Day Recording with Legends of the Chicago Blues in 1969, Jeff Lowenthal Caught the Whole Thing on Film

Fleetwood Mac arrived in Chicago on New Year’s Day, 1969 and appeared that night with the Byrds and Muddy Waters at the Kinetic Playground in Uptown. On January 2, they opened for B.B. King at the Regal Theatre in Bronzeville. After that gig, they returned to the Kinetic Playground to play two more nights with Muddy.
