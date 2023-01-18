Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
Looking for a Job in India? Hiring for These Jobs Is on the Rise in 2023, According to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in Latest Blow to Barry Silbert's DCG Empire
Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers
U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?
Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
Tesla Will ‘Keep Blowing Our Minds' Despite Elon Musk's Distractions, Shareholder Tencent Says
Tencent, known as one of the world's largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion. Last year, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, a move investors saw as a big distraction for the billionaire at a time when Tesla needed a steady hand.
European Markets Muted as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Friday morning as stocks failed to rebound from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed around midday. Retail stocks added 1% while autos fell...
China's Reopening ‘Good News' for Growth — But Could Be Inflationary, Economists Warn at Davos
The global elite at Davos has raised concerns about what China's reopening might mean for inflation. Some economists have warned that if this proves to be the case then the U.S. Federal Reserve might have to keep raising rates further. DAVOS, Switzerland — China's economic reopening might boost global growth,...
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Netflix — The streaming stock jumped more than 6% after Netflix reported its latest quarterly results. While Netflix missed earnings expectations, it added more subscribers than analysts were forecasting. The firm also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
