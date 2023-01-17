ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC

Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
WARRENSBURG, MO
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Cole Camp, Lincoln Clinics

Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
LINCOLN, MO
Make A Difference for National Blood Donor Month

President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. Who knew Nixon and I had something so simple in common? I've actually...
SEDALIA, MO
Funeral Announcements for January 20, 2022

Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
SEDALIA, MO
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center

Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
SEDALIA, MO
Burns Free Will Chapel to Celebrate Dr. King, Junior

The Sedalia chapter of the NAACP and Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 207 E. Pettis, will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this afternoon at 3 p.m. Featured speaker will be Ron Tooley. Also, Katy Trail Community Health will provide influenza and COVID vaccines, starting at 4:30 p.m.
SEDALIA, MO
Learn More About MLK Day Today at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church

A lot of us know what today is, Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Well, it's not his birthday (that was yesterday), just the official observed day. Over the years of celebrating it, I've learned little bits about Dr. King. For example, did you know he based a lot of his protest style on Ghandi? He also was followed and wire tapped because he had a friend who J. Edgar Hoover thought was a communist. He also survived being stabbed by a crazy lady with a letter opener, played the piano and the violin, knocked his brother out cold (when he was a kid) with a telephone, and almost got in trouble for not citing his sources right on his doctorate. His wife went to school with Rod Serling and didn't really want to date a preacher, but he called her and convinced her to go on a date in his green Chevy. They got married on the lawn of her parent's house.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
SEDALIA, MO
UCM Magazine Earns 2022 Best of CASE District Award

UCM Magazine, a biannual publication with a print distribution to 25,000 University of Central Missouri alumni and supporters, is being recognized with a 2022 Best of District award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). A representative of the UCM Alumni Foundation will accept the award during...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

