New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
CampusESP Helps Families Stay Engaged in Students’ Education at UCM
Understanding the valuable role parents and family members play in student success, the University of Central Missouri have announced the establishment of CampusESP as a new, customized web platform to help them stay connected with UCM. The free platform, launched on Jan. 18, is geared to the families of current...
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
SHS Junior High Speech Team Seals Blue Ribbons at Bellarmine Speech Meet
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Mary's in Glasgow. All three members who participated earned a blue ribbon (highest awarded). In the photo: Kendall DeHaven performed a humourous solo title "Camping Trip"; Olivia Dillon performed a humorous...
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Cole Camp, Lincoln Clinics
Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
Missouri Photo Workshop Coming to Sedalia September 24
Sedalia has been chosen as the site of the 2023 Missouri Photo Workshop, which will take place Sept. 24 – 30. The workshop is a project of the University of Missouri Journalism School and members of its Photojournalism Department. This is the 75th year for the project, it was...
Make A Difference for National Blood Donor Month
President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. Who knew Nixon and I had something so simple in common? I've actually...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Funeral Announcements for January 20, 2022
Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
SH Grems Score 59-46 Win at Clinton
JV lost 60-35. And at Lincoln (15-0) Friday night, the Grems fell to 7-6 on the season with a 40-34 loss. Conner Brown led the way with 10 points. Sacred Heart (8-6) plays Otterville (8-7) tonight at 7:30 for Homecoming.
Burns Free Will Chapel to Celebrate Dr. King, Junior
The Sedalia chapter of the NAACP and Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 207 E. Pettis, will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this afternoon at 3 p.m. Featured speaker will be Ron Tooley. Also, Katy Trail Community Health will provide influenza and COVID vaccines, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Missouri Governor Parson Calls for $860M to Widen I-70
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment in I-70 is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled by the Republican....
Johnson County 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency along with the Johnson County Community Emergency Response Team and West Central Missouri Solid Waste District F has set the dates for this year's household hazardous waste/e-waste collection dates. Collections will take place at the red building, 326 E. North Street, in Warrensburg on the...
Learn More About MLK Day Today at Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church
A lot of us know what today is, Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Well, it's not his birthday (that was yesterday), just the official observed day. Over the years of celebrating it, I've learned little bits about Dr. King. For example, did you know he based a lot of his protest style on Ghandi? He also was followed and wire tapped because he had a friend who J. Edgar Hoover thought was a communist. He also survived being stabbed by a crazy lady with a letter opener, played the piano and the violin, knocked his brother out cold (when he was a kid) with a telephone, and almost got in trouble for not citing his sources right on his doctorate. His wife went to school with Rod Serling and didn't really want to date a preacher, but he called her and convinced her to go on a date in his green Chevy. They got married on the lawn of her parent's house.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's...
UCM Magazine Earns 2022 Best of CASE District Award
UCM Magazine, a biannual publication with a print distribution to 25,000 University of Central Missouri alumni and supporters, is being recognized with a 2022 Best of District award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). A representative of the UCM Alumni Foundation will accept the award during...
