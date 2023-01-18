Hocking County looks to cut ties with excavation contractor

LOGAN — Earlier this month, the Hocking County Commissioners voted to allocate $75,000 toward a settlement with X-Press Underground, an excavation company contracted years ago to renovate the Murray City sewer system. The move was made with the intent to sever relations between the two, whose relationship has been long beset by financial disputes and allegedly incomplete or inadequate work.

In December 2022, The Logan Daily News reported that the commissioners were considering a revocation of their contractor’s bond with X-Press; the settlement would put an end to that possibility, as well as the threat of a protracted legal battle with the excavator. As of late last week, the commissioners’ legal team had not yet reached out to X-Press regarding the settlement. The Logan Daily attempted to contact X-Press, but did not receive response by print time.

Disputes between the excavator and the commissioners go as far back as 2021, when the two entered an arbitration hearing on the project. It concluded with the county agreeing to pay X-Press $50,000, under the expectation that a punch list would be drawn up and the renovations completed.

“We thought we were dealing with honest people then,” said Commissioner Gary Waugh, who attended the arbitration. The commissioners allege that X-Press did not hold up its end of the bargain, but do not feel the risk of a lawsuit to be in the county’s best interest.

A successful settlement does not equate to successful conclusion for the work in Murray City, which remains in limbo. In a December meeting of the commissioners, Gary Silcott of DLZ, a civil engineering firm, put the project’s remaining cost between $135 to 150,000.

The Murray City project has faced serious setbacks since its inception. An initial round of bidding for the renovations was put out in August 2018 with an estimated cost of $2.85 million, and received no responses; it was not until the second round that the commissioners and X-Press agreed to a contract.

Similar projects in Carbon Hill and Union Furnace successfully sought bidders and have progressed with relative ease, according to Commissioner Sandra Ogle. She speculated the difficulties to be partially the result of Murray City being a mining town, which causes challenges for excavation.

The path ahead for the county and for Murray City is frustratingly murky. Silcott’s estimate for the remaining work may necessitate another round of public bidding, which the commissioners seem hopeful to avoid. The village’s present concern is a sinkhole on Long Street along the sewer line, approximately ten by six inches, the cause of which is presently unclear. The commissioners voted last week to contact LA Horn Excavating & Construction for an estimate on the cost of repairing the hole.

The Hocking County Commissioners meet every Thursday at 9:30 AM, at the county courthouse on Main Street in Logan. Commissioner Waugh has planned a leave of absence, and will not be present for approximately the next month.

Richard Morris is a reporter for the Logan Daily News

Email at rmorris@logandaily.com