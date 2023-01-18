ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wholesale inflation in US slowed further in December to 6.2%

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2mOn_0kIj1wsy00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool.

The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, dropped 0.5% from November to December.

The producer price data can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation might be headed. The data reflects the prices that are charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks, the personal consumption expenditures price index.

The ongoing slowdown in wholesale price growth is adding to evidence that the worst bout of inflation in four decades is steadily easing, though it remains far above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Last month’s drop was led by gas prices, which sank 13.4% from November to December. Gas prices averaged $3.36 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA, down from a peak of $5 a gallon in mid-June.

Food prices fell by a sharp 1.2%, led by fruits, vegetables and chicken. One exception was egg prices. Driven up in part by a wave of avian flu, egg prices soared 25% just from November to December.

Excluding volatile energy and food costs, so-called core producer prices rose only 0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, core prices increased 5.5% in December, compared with 6.2% in November.

“The big picture is one of rapid disinflation, with much more to come,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Producer prices in the nation’s vast service sector — everything from restaurants and hotels to airlines and entertainment venues — ticked up just 0.1% from November to December, the smallest such increase since last April. The Fed has been monitoring this area of the economy in particular as it assesses its progress in combating high inflation.

But rising evidence shows that inflation across the economy is easing after having reached a four-decade peak last summer. At the consumer level, inflation also cooled in December for a sixth straight month to 6.5% compared with a year earlier, from 7.1% in November.

An acceleration in workers’ wages has been slowing, too, which could further help control inflation. In December, average wage growth in the United States was up 4.6% from 12 months earlier, compared with a recent peak of 5.6% in March.

Over the past year, the Fed has rapidly raised its key interest rate in an aggressive drive to cool borrowing and spending and tame inflation, which began surging more than a year and a half ago.

The Fed’s rate hikes have, in turn, led to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. The average mortgage rate is still nearly twice its level a year ago, though it has dipped in recent weeks. Loan costs for auto purchases, credit cards and a range of business borrowing are up sharply, too.

Even as overall inflation gradually slows, costs continue to surge in some pockets of the economy. Particularly in the service sector, wage growth is still contributing to broader inflation pressures.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - World stocks fell on Thursday and U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields bounced up off of four-month lows, as worries mounted that an aggressive stance by central banks could push the global economy into a slowdown.
The Associated Press

‘Brought to you by Pfizer’ video is false, edited to deceive

CLAIM: A video shows various TV presenters from shows sponsored by Pfizer collapsing on camera due to side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This video is deceptively edited to suggest the TV presenters collapsed because of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but The Associated Press has previously reported that those featured in the video collapsed for other reasons. COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a large number of people to collapse in routine settings, medical experts say.
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
The Associated Press

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
Reuters

Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high

Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
TechCrunch

4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups

In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
The Associated Press

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notches two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well. The story of the first half of Biden’s term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation’s bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There’s been a huge number of COVID-19 vaccinations, but nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

GXO CEO Sees Large M&A Opportunities in Canada

LONDON (Reuters) - GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for...
CoinDesk

Ex-FTX.US Head Raises $5M for Startup Months After Exchange's Collapse

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX.US, has raised $5 million for a new crypto startup called Architect that will build trading software tailored toward large investors and institutions, according to aBloomberg report Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will conduct naval drills in the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa next month, in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty. The South African armed forces...
The Associated Press

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
The Associated Press

Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister said on Thursday her government was “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, while a supporter said the Chinese-born writer and blogger would remain detained until at least April. Foreign Minister Penny...
The Associated Press

Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Elites from politics, business, academia and the arts on Friday wrapped up the World Economic Forum ’s annual conclave in the Swiss town of Davos — where worries about the war in Ukraine, a warming planet and a cooling global economy dominated discussions about the world’s ills.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy