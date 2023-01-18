ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 47

Liberty or Death
3d ago

When all the guns have been banned, When all the words have been censored, When all the history has been erased, When all the freedom has been taken, only then will you discover why our right to bear arms was so high on the list.

Reply(1)
54
Trace Hooten
3d ago

And exactly what authority do you have on your side that will enforce it? Sheriffs hold constitutional authority, which means they do in fact supercede your state goons, especially when it comes to gun rights. SHALL NOT INFRINGE. Its really that simple.

Reply(2)
30
Dan uhl
3d ago

what part of will not infringe does she nit understand? Criminals will still have what ever type of weapon they want, it will only be the average citizen that be criminalized.

Reply
25
Related
ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them

Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules

New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Gun Control Supporters Hope This Is The Year For Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s push to eliminate assault weapons in New Mexico may dominate the Legislature’s discussion on guns. But it will have company. Several gun-related bills have been or will be introduced in this year’s 60-day session, promising a battle royale over the role of guns in a state with a long history of gun ownership — and a searing violence problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State

From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
Fairfield Sun Times

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?

Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The 74

Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer

Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]

