Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December. Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Jackson is accused of...
DETROIT, MI

