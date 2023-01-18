Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
Three defendants given life in prison in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI — Three defendants in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Husband and wife Larry and Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were each...
Saginaw teen pleads to shooting teen clerk in face during Family Dollar robbery
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
abc12.com
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December. Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Jackson is accused of...
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
Cousin who admitted to throwing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster's body in a dumpster released from prison
Jaylin Brazier, the cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster, has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program, according to multiple reports.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Comments / 0