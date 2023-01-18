Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
theprescotttimes.com
COTTONWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CONTONWOOD POLICE OFFICER
COTTONWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CONTONWOOD POLICE OFFICER. This afternoon, the Honorable John D. Napper of the Yavapai County Superior Court,. sentenced Jeffrey John Thomas, 59, of Cottonwood, to 20.5 years in the Arizona State Prison,. according to Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane. On September 21,...
Comments / 0