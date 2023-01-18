Read full article on original website
myradioplace.com
Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22
It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today we are asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Pamela Jean Meredith. In May of 2021, while she was in the Yavapai County Jail on a separate arrest, Detectives learned that Meredith stole $10,000 in cash from her former employer. When confronted on the issue by her employer, she contacted her friend and told him to dispose of the money. Prescott Valley Police Detectives were able to contact the friend who admitted to knowing of the money which he turned over to the detectives.Meredith was convicted on charges of Theft and Trafficking Stolen Property for this incident. After some jail time, she was released on probation. Meredith now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant from this case and 5 additional Probation Violation Warrants from multiple other cases. Meredith is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was in the 4400 block of North Duke Drive in Dewey, AZ.If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 20 of CATCH 22, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.
theprescotttimes.com
COTTONWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CONTONWOOD POLICE OFFICER
COTTONWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CONTONWOOD POLICE OFFICER. This afternoon, the Honorable John D. Napper of the Yavapai County Superior Court,. sentenced Jeffrey John Thomas, 59, of Cottonwood, to 20.5 years in the Arizona State Prison,. according to Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane. On September 21,...
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
prescottenews.com
Unattended Death Investigation – Prescott Police Department
On January 13th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 P.M. Prescott Police officers responded to a motel in the 1100 block of east Sheldon Street on a report of a person that fell into a fire pit. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 65-year-old female with extensive burns to...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 19 thru Jan 23
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Will we see more snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
