The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is warning backcountry mountain travelers to be alert for potential avalanche and other winter hazards on the San Francisco Peaks. Due to the recent heavy snowfall dangerous avalanche conditions may exist and may remain potentially hazardous for long periods. It is important for backcountry travelers to be aware that no avalanche control is conducted in the backcountry outside of the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Area boundary. Additionally, there is no regular patrol of the backcountry. Once skiers or snowboarders leave the boundary of the Arizona Snowbowl, they are leaving the services of the Arizona Snowbowl and need to be prepared for the conditions they will encounter.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO