Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Nick Carter Speaks About Mental Health During Benefit Concert for Late Brother Aaron

Aaron Carter is being remembered by his family and peers. On Wednesday, Nick Carter and a few other celebrities teamed up for Songs for Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert held at Heart in West Hollywood. The event was in support of On Our Sleeves, a charity that works to help children facing mental and emotional health struggles.
David Crosby Dead at 81: Celebs Post Touching Tributes to Music Icon

David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died on Thursday at the age of 81. News of the iconic musician's death hit hard with many of his former bandmates, famous friends and fans. In a statement shared with Variety on Thursday, his wife, Jan...
David Crosby Tweets About Heaven Just Before His Death -- Read His Post

One of David Crosby's final messages on social media before his death is pretty telling. The founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died after a long illness, his wife, Jan Dance, told Variety on Thursday. He was 81. Just a day before his death was announced,...
Dakota Johnson Makes Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations While Presenting Award at Sundance

Dakota Johnson made a pretty daring joke at Sundance Institute's Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. During the event, which kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Johnson presented the icon award to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Johnson worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, and praised him as "the epitome of international icon."
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message

It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)

With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.

