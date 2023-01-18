Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
kmyu.tv
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after officer-involved incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said the suspect in the January 13, 2023, officer-involved-incident died. The incident occurred near 1300 W Arapahoe Ave when officers attempted to contact two suspects with felony warrants in a vehicle. The suspects took off leading to a pursuit....
kmyu.tv
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
ABC 4
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
Salt Lake City drops lawsuit over inland port
A hotly contested lawsuit over the inland port has been dropped. Salt Lake City and the state of Utah mutually agreed to dismiss the lawsuit
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
