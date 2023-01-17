ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

muddyrivernews.com

QND announces 2023 Fund Drive goal of $470,000

QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame announced a goal of $470,000 for the annual QND Fund Drive, which kicked off Jan. 20 and runs through the calendar year. Since its inception in 1977, the fund drive has raised more than $17.5 million and plays a vital role in QND remaining a pillar of Catholic secondary education in Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Culver-Stockton College names two new vice presidents

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently promoted Angie Royal to vice president of student experience and Julie Straus to the role of vice president for finance and chief financial officer. Royal joined C-SC in July 2021 as the dean of Student Life. As vice president for student experience, Royal...
CANTON, MO
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition

An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom

PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
PRINCEVILLE, IL
ktvo.com

Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
KEOKUK, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

CNHI strike ends following new contract

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

United Alloy to open facility in Quincy

QUINCY — United Alloy, a contract metal fabricator based out of Wisconsin, will move into a 24,000 sq. ft. in the Ellington Road industrial park area with plans to open by April 1. According to a news release, the Quincy location will help United Alloy continue to expand its...
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat

PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Macomb police looking for missing endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
MACOMB, IL

