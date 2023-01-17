Read full article on original website
Western Illinois LEJA Alumni Stay Loyal to the Communities They Serve
MACOMB/Moline, IL – The Western Illinois University Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA) program, a top public safety program in the nation, has a long history of serving the Quad Cities community following graduation. The School of LEJA provides students with a diverse and wide array of criminal justice...
muddyrivernews.com
QND announces 2023 Fund Drive goal of $470,000
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame announced a goal of $470,000 for the annual QND Fund Drive, which kicked off Jan. 20 and runs through the calendar year. Since its inception in 1977, the fund drive has raised more than $17.5 million and plays a vital role in QND remaining a pillar of Catholic secondary education in Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Culver-Stockton College names two new vice presidents
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently promoted Angie Royal to vice president of student experience and Julie Straus to the role of vice president for finance and chief financial officer. Royal joined C-SC in July 2021 as the dean of Student Life. As vice president for student experience, Royal...
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
Central Illinois Proud
Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom
PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
KWQC
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
muddyrivernews.com
United Alloy to open facility in Quincy
QUINCY — United Alloy, a contract metal fabricator based out of Wisconsin, will move into a 24,000 sq. ft. in the Ellington Road industrial park area with plans to open by April 1. According to a news release, the Quincy location will help United Alloy continue to expand its...
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: President of police union thanks citizens for support, asks them to contact aldermen about contract negotiations
My name is Robert MeGee. I am a City of Quincy police officer, and I am the president of the PB&PA Unit No. 12, the bargaining union that represents all city police officers except for Chief Adam Yates, Deputy Chief Mike Tyler and Deputy Chief Travis Wiemelt. The three chiefs are not represented by the union.
See Inside a Stellar ‘Barndominium’ Home in Ursa, Illinois
If you love barns and nice homes, I found a combination in Ursa, Illinois that I think will impress you. It's a stellar "barndominium" home that combines the best of both worlds. My wife sent this home to me as our family is in the market right now looking for...
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department looking at cameras throughout city to identify license plates
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department wants to speed up investigations and offset reduced manpower by installing multiple cameras around the city to identify vehicle license plates. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made a presentation Tuesday night to the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee to...
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
