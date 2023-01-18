Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
rajah.com
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Says Mike Tyson Was The Most Important Celebrity WWE Has Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as the first time he met pro boxing legend Mike Tyson. “When Mike met me, he was talking about ‘Mankind hanging out with rats.’ He was talking about the original vignettes, which I had forgotten I’d even did.”
rajah.com
NJPW Announces The Great Muta’s Final Opponent
NJPW recently held the second day of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event, which was co-promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH and in the main event Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kenoh (representing Pro Wrestling NOAH and Kongo) in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End
Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
rajah.com
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Pro wrestling commentator Veda Scott spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as why people are spending so much time watching a product that they maybe liked in the past, but don't like anymore. Veda Scott said:. “Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I...
rajah.com
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, LA Knight Hypes Pitch Black Match (Video)
-- WWE will invade the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday night, where the following card is being locally advertised:. WWE Sunday Stunner (1/22) * Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. * Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. * The O.C. &...
rajah.com
Blue Meanie Says WWE Selling To Amazon Would Make The Most Sense
Former ECW Star and pro wrestling veteran Blue Meanie recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to talk about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon being back in WWE and how people were thinking about a year and a half ago that Vince would be selling the business during the time when he was firing talents.
rajah.com
Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com
Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE
During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been A Huge Boost To AEW Since He Arrived
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting is someone who has been such a huge boost to All Elite Wrestling since he arrived. Tony Khan said:. “I talk...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Recalls Moment He Knew WCW Was Doomed To Fail In War Against WWE
What was the moment that WCW became doomed to fail in their war against WWE?. Eric Bischoff remembers it well. The former WCW Executive Vice President recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Shoot Interviews and reflected back on the moment he knew WCW was doomed to fail. Featured below...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com
Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Hopes To Challenge For The Women's Title If WWE Holds An Event In Puerto Rico
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "Die Woche" program to talk about a number of topics such as how she hopes to challenge for the Women's Championship if the company ends up holding an event in Puerto Rico because that is where her family is from. Zelina...
Comments / 0