rajah.com

NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale

Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
rajah.com

Mick Foley Says Mike Tyson Was The Most Important Celebrity WWE Has Ever Had

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as the first time he met pro boxing legend Mike Tyson. “When Mike met me, he was talking about ‘Mankind hanging out with rats.’ He was talking about the original vignettes, which I had forgotten I’d even did.”
rajah.com

NJPW Announces The Great Muta’s Final Opponent

NJPW recently held the second day of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event, which was co-promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH and in the main event Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kenoh (representing Pro Wrestling NOAH and Kongo) in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com

Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End

Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
rajah.com

Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"

Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com

Blue Meanie Says WWE Selling To Amazon Would Make The Most Sense

Former ECW Star and pro wrestling veteran Blue Meanie recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to talk about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon being back in WWE and how people were thinking about a year and a half ago that Vince would be selling the business during the time when he was firing talents.
rajah.com

Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)

Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com

Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE

During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
rajah.com

Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been A Huge Boost To AEW Since He Arrived

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting is someone who has been such a huge boost to All Elite Wrestling since he arrived. Tony Khan said:. “I talk...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com

Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel

Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Recalls Moment He Knew WCW Was Doomed To Fail In War Against WWE

What was the moment that WCW became doomed to fail in their war against WWE?. Eric Bischoff remembers it well. The former WCW Executive Vice President recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Shoot Interviews and reflected back on the moment he knew WCW was doomed to fail. Featured below...
rajah.com

Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With

Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com

Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family

Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

