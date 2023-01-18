ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Recalls Moment He Knew WCW Was Doomed To Fail In War Against WWE

What was the moment that WCW became doomed to fail in their war against WWE?. Eric Bischoff remembers it well. The former WCW Executive Vice President recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Shoot Interviews and reflected back on the moment he knew WCW was doomed to fail. Featured below...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com

Even More Legends Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Revealed

More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com

Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE

During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
rajah.com

Tony Khan Touts Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight's AEW Rampage Show

Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
rajah.com

Thunder Rosa Reveals She Will Soon Return To The Road With AEW

The former AEW Women's Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. "Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming...
rajah.com

Miyu Yamashita Says She Hopes To Wrestle More For AEW

Top Japanese pro wrestler Miyu Yamashita spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as how she hopes to wrestle more in AEW, Tokyo Joshi and other promotions all around the world. Miyu Yamashita said:. “This weekend, I’m facing Athena. It’s a big deal, it’s the...
rajah.com

Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made

WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com

Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)

Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com

Former Multi-Time Champion Will Be The Guest On This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts

The next edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts will feature a former Universal Champion. On Friday, the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts will stream on YouTube, where Braun Strowman is set to share his workout with the WWE Universe. Strowman is also a former one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time...
rajah.com

Steve Maclin Talks About He And Deonna Purrazzo Still Being Focused On Wrestling

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are still very much focused on the pro wrestling business. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for an interview on The Paltrocast and spoke about he and his wife still being very much focused on their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below...
rajah.com

Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble

-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing

Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
rajah.com

Swerve Strickland Reveals The Toughest Match He Has Ever Had

Top All Elite Wrestling Star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on The Cruz Show to discuss a number of topics such as how the toughest match he's ever had in his pro wrestling career was against AR Fox in Lucha Underground called the Hell of War Match. Swerve Strickland said:. “Oh,...
rajah.com

Kaia McKenna Talks Her Backstage Experience In AEW And In Front Of The Fans

Indie Star Kaia McKenna spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how her injury happened. “Well, I learned my lesson on why you should not be a bad witch. Why you should always be a good witch. I went to strike Mike Bennett in the back when he was attempting to cause some harm to Bravo on AEW in October. And his back is like sheet metal. I’m not even kidding. I hit his back, and my shoulder went. And I was like, Well, okay, that happened. It was wild. It’s totally like a freak accident, not my fault. Not his fault, not anybody’s fault. I don’t know if it was the right angle, the right amount of force. I have not been able to figure it out. But I did re-dislocate my shoulder in that instance, there was a clip going around for a while if you don’t mind being grossed out. You can check that out. We’re good. I was really concerned because obviously you have that type of injury happen again, and you’re like, “Okay, Did I did I re-damage something?” I just went through this grueling rehab process. I had surgery in February, all this stuff’s going through your head. So I did go visit the orthopedic surgeon and I did not sustain any further damage. Presumably, I have a small labrum tear just from the shoulder dislocating because that happens when your shoulder dislocates. But it’s not anything that I’m unable to fix with a little bit of physical therapy and some extra time in the gym. So that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two months is just letting everything resettle and doing as much as I can in the gym and physical therapy to get ready to come back in 2023.”

