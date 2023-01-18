Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Recalls Moment He Knew WCW Was Doomed To Fail In War Against WWE
What was the moment that WCW became doomed to fail in their war against WWE?. Eric Bischoff remembers it well. The former WCW Executive Vice President recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Shoot Interviews and reflected back on the moment he knew WCW was doomed to fail. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com
Even More Legends Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
rajah.com
Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE
During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
rajah.com
Tony Khan Touts Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight's AEW Rampage Show
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
rajah.com
Thunder Rosa Reveals She Will Soon Return To The Road With AEW
The former AEW Women's Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. "Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming...
rajah.com
Miyu Yamashita Says She Hopes To Wrestle More For AEW
Top Japanese pro wrestler Miyu Yamashita spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as how she hopes to wrestle more in AEW, Tokyo Joshi and other promotions all around the world. Miyu Yamashita said:. “This weekend, I’m facing Athena. It’s a big deal, it’s the...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made
WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com
Anthony Bowens Talks About Excitement From AEW Fans Over The Acclaimed's Entrance Due To Max Caster's Raps
Max Caster is nice on the mic. All Elite Wrestling fans have grown to learn this fact. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, his fellow tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, spoke about the excitement Caster generates for their entrances in AEW strictly due to anticipations from the fans over what he will rap about.
rajah.com
Former Multi-Time Champion Will Be The Guest On This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts
The next edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts will feature a former Universal Champion. On Friday, the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts will stream on YouTube, where Braun Strowman is set to share his workout with the WWE Universe. Strowman is also a former one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time...
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Talks About He And Deonna Purrazzo Still Being Focused On Wrestling
Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are still very much focused on the pro wrestling business. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for an interview on The Paltrocast and spoke about he and his wife still being very much focused on their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below...
rajah.com
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
rajah.com
Swerve Strickland Reveals The Toughest Match He Has Ever Had
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on The Cruz Show to discuss a number of topics such as how the toughest match he's ever had in his pro wrestling career was against AR Fox in Lucha Underground called the Hell of War Match. Swerve Strickland said:. “Oh,...
rajah.com
Kaia McKenna Talks Her Backstage Experience In AEW And In Front Of The Fans
Indie Star Kaia McKenna spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how her injury happened. “Well, I learned my lesson on why you should not be a bad witch. Why you should always be a good witch. I went to strike Mike Bennett in the back when he was attempting to cause some harm to Bravo on AEW in October. And his back is like sheet metal. I’m not even kidding. I hit his back, and my shoulder went. And I was like, Well, okay, that happened. It was wild. It’s totally like a freak accident, not my fault. Not his fault, not anybody’s fault. I don’t know if it was the right angle, the right amount of force. I have not been able to figure it out. But I did re-dislocate my shoulder in that instance, there was a clip going around for a while if you don’t mind being grossed out. You can check that out. We’re good. I was really concerned because obviously you have that type of injury happen again, and you’re like, “Okay, Did I did I re-damage something?” I just went through this grueling rehab process. I had surgery in February, all this stuff’s going through your head. So I did go visit the orthopedic surgeon and I did not sustain any further damage. Presumably, I have a small labrum tear just from the shoulder dislocating because that happens when your shoulder dislocates. But it’s not anything that I’m unable to fix with a little bit of physical therapy and some extra time in the gym. So that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two months is just letting everything resettle and doing as much as I can in the gym and physical therapy to get ready to come back in 2023.”
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Releases Statement Over Concern Following Police Wellness Check & Podcast Comments
An update has surfaced following public concern over Kevin Nash after a recent police wellness check that stemmed from comments the WWE Hall of Fame legend made on his "Kliq This" podcast. The pro wrestling legend took to social media on Thursday to issue a statement to his fans over...
Comments / 0