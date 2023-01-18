WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

1 DAY AGO