Anthony Bowens Talks Being Offered A WWE Contract Before Signing With AEW
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as having a tryout with WWE back in 2015 at the Arnold Classic and how he was invited to the WWE Performance Center shortly following that, but they ghosted him for nearly three years and they never got back to him.
Steve Maclin Talks About He And Deonna Purrazzo Still Being Focused On Wrestling
Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are still very much focused on the pro wrestling business. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for an interview on The Paltrocast and spoke about he and his wife still being very much focused on their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below...
Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made
WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Clark Connors Talks His Goals For 2023
Top NJPW Star Clark Connors appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how his goals for 2023 is to win a title and be voted Tokyo Sports' MVP, among others. Clark Connors said:. “Goals in 2023, I wanna [win] a title. To...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ricochet Talks About Braun Strowman Pairing, Internet Talking More About "Work-Rate" Than Wrestlers
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on "work-rate" in matches than wrestlers actually do.
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Pro wrestling commentator Veda Scott spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as why people are spending so much time watching a product that they maybe liked in the past, but don't like anymore. Veda Scott said:. “Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I...
Anthony Bowens Reveals Advice Given To Him By Cody Rhodes Right Before The Acclaimed's AEW Debut
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as the advice given to him by top WWE Star "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes right before The Acclaimed's AEW debut against Best Friends. Anthony Bowens said:. “I can’t (watch our...
Anthony Bowens Talks About Excitement From AEW Fans Over The Acclaimed's Entrance Due To Max Caster's Raps
Max Caster is nice on the mic. All Elite Wrestling fans have grown to learn this fact. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, his fellow tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, spoke about the excitement Caster generates for their entrances in AEW strictly due to anticipations from the fans over what he will rap about.
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Afa Jr. Interested In WWE Return
Afa Jr. is looking to get back in WWE. During his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Afa Jr., known as Manu in WWE, shared his goals to return to the promotion. Afa Jr. also discussed his work as a choreographer on the musical The Last Match, and so much more.
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Like Women Bleeding In Professional Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he doesn't like it when women bleed in pro wrestling and he certainly would not want to see his daughter Charlotte Flair bleed.
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/19): Pit Fight Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw "Speedball" Mike Bailey take on Kenny King in a Pit Fight Match. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:. - The Design (Kon and Angels) def. Yuya Uemura and Delirious...
Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE
During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On WWE's Deal With FOX
Is the FOX network losing money by being the home of WWE Smackdown?. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his answer to that question. During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told listenrs the following:. “Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t...
Miyu Yamashita Says She Hopes To Wrestle More For AEW
Top Japanese pro wrestler Miyu Yamashita spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as how she hopes to wrestle more in AEW, Tokyo Joshi and other promotions all around the world. Miyu Yamashita said:. “This weekend, I’m facing Athena. It’s a big deal, it’s the...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns take part in a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble Event. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
