Medical News Today
Tympanosclerosis: Definition, symptoms, and causes
Tympanosclerosis refers to scarring of the eardrum due to infection, surgery, or injury. Many people with the condition do not experience any symptoms. Treatments may include hearing aids or surgery. Tympanosclerosis is a post-inflammatory condition. the middle ear and tympanic membrane, also known as the eardrum. When tympanosclerosis affects only...
Medical News Today
What are the types of chronic lymphocytic leukemia?
There are two kinds of lymphocytes: B cells and T cells. CLL can affect either type. Experts can classify CLL depending on the cells it affects and whether it is fast- or slow-growing. This article discusses the types of CLL, their causes and symptoms, and more. To discover more evidence-based...
Medical News Today
Sidonglobophobia: Symptoms and treatment
Sidonglobophobia (si-dong-lo-bo-foh-bee-uh) is the fear of cotton or cotton balls. Doctors may also call it bambakophobia, which is a combination of bambaki, which means “cotton” in Greek, and phobos, meaning “fear.”. People with sidonglobophobia have an extreme fear of cotton or anything consisting of the material. They...
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
Medical News Today
Symptoms of common eye tumors
Several different cancers can cause tumors of the eye. Knowing the basic eye tumor symptoms is important since survival rates for many different types of eye cancer are positive with early diagnosis and treatment. Eye tumors may begin in or around the eye. The tumor may look like a large...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Medical News Today
What to know about a Maisonneuve fracture
A Maisonneuve fracture refers to a break or fracture in the fibula close to the knee, with a co-occurring sprain in the ankle. The impact of a sprained ankle may travel up the leg and cause the fibula to fracture. This article explains a Maisonneuve fracture, the anatomy of the...
McKnight's
Aspirin as good as heparin at preventing blood clots after fracture surgery: study
Following surgery for bone fracture, over-the-counter aspirin may be just as effective as the blood thinner heparin at preventing life-threatening blood clots, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Patients who require surgery for fracture usually receive heparin afterward to reduce the risk of...
Healthline
What Is Junctional Tachycardia?
Junctional tachycardia is an abnormal heart rhythm. Symptoms may range from mild to severe, and treatment will depend on the underlying cause. Junctional tachycardia is a type of abnormal heart rhythm that leads to a temporarily higher heart rate. It’s caused by disruptions in the electrical system of the heart that impact the junctional rhythm.
Medical News Today
Coffin-Siris syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Coffin-Siris syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple bodily systems. Individuals with this syndrome typically have distinctive facial features and may experience developmental delays. Other symptoms may include feeding difficulties, skeletal differences, and issues with vision and hearing. Healthcare professionals sometimes refer to Coffin-Siris syndrome as dwarfism-onychodysplasia, fifth...
What Is a DEXA Scan?
A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan is an imaging test that measures the amount of calcium and other minerals in your bones. The measurement indicates the bone’s density, or the bone’s strength and thickness.A DEXA scan is most frequently used as a screening tool for osteoporosis, a condition that makes your bone brittle and weak.You might also hear a DEXA scan be referred to as a DXA scan, bone mineral density scan, or bone densitometry.PurposeAs you get older, your bones usually get thinner. If the bones are thinning more than typical for your age, you may have osteopenia. Besides aging,...
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms
Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune condition that generally affects people with psoriasis. Symptoms include pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints.
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
reviewofoptometry.com
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
