A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan is an imaging test that measures the amount of calcium and other minerals in your bones. The measurement indicates the bone’s density, or the bone’s strength and thickness.A DEXA scan is most frequently used as a screening tool for osteoporosis, a condition that makes your bone brittle and weak.You might also hear a DEXA scan be referred to as a DXA scan, bone mineral density scan, or bone densitometry.PurposeAs you get older, your bones usually get thinner. If the bones are thinning more than typical for your age, you may have osteopenia. Besides aging,...

2 DAYS AGO