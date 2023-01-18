Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radiokmzn.com
PELLA COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTIONS FOR PELLA FIBER PROJECT
The Pella city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the vacation of the public right-of-way for a portion of Hazel Street for the Timberview Development, which saw no public opposition and was subsequently approved. The council also approved several resolutions. One was to convey property...
KCRG.com
Willard Miller seeking to delay March trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A hearing is scheduled to determine if the court will accept defendant Willard Miller’s request to push back his murder trial. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
khqa.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant man tazed after fighting officers, resisting arrest
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man who had to be tazed after resisting arrest and fighting with officers is facing several charges, according to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when police were sent to the 1000 block of...
KBOE Radio
AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS (1/19)
The following school districts in our area have announced delays and closings for this morning:. Melcher-Dallas (With no AM Preschool) Twin Cedars (with no AM Preschool)
radiokmzn.com
DAVE SEDIVEC RETIRING AS MCCB DIRECTOR
Today is the final day of Dave Sedivec’s term as director of the Mahaska County Conservation Board. The announcement was made in the MCCB’s most recent newsletter. Sedivec began working with the MCCB in April 2010 and has been the director for 12 years. Beginning next week, he will be passing the reins to What Cheer native Chris Clingan.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado
For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Death
A Wapello County jury found an Ottumwa man guilty of murder on Tuesday. Douglas Spurgeon, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault while participating in a public offense, and going armed with intent. Spurgeon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Gerald Sapp of...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
