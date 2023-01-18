ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

hiawathaworldonline.com

Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
FALLS CITY, NE
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide

A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia

BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
FIRTH, NE
kggfradio.com

A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs

According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FALLS CITY, NE
fourstateshomepage.com

One arrested in rural Baxter Springs drug raid

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — One man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies raid a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Jason Tessman, 44, is in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
WIBW

Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
WIBW

SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
OPOLIS, KS
WIBW

Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 36 just east of Seneca has been reopened as crews cleared the scene of a train-semi truck accident. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that U.S. Highway 36 near Seneca had been closed between two legs of Kansas Highway 63.
SENECA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
koamnewsnow.com

PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
Wichita Eagle

Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
HORTON, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County Board approves fingerprint device

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board approved the purchase of a digital fingerprint machine for $25,000 at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioners said $5,000 of the costs could be donated through grant funds awarded to Falls City Public Schools by Communities for Kids. The digital finger print machine will assist...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
