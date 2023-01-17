Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA and other universities block TikTok access amid privacy concerns
SAN ANTONIO—University of Texas at San Antonio officials say they have implemented technical controls that bar users from connecting to TikTok on school networks. This technology was installed over winter break. In a statement, UTSA's Chief Communications Officer says this is part of Gov. Greg Abbott's directive from last...
foxsanantonio.com
As the work from home option fades San Antonio is providing job options
SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a work from home job you might be out of luck as many companies are going back to working in-person. The change could mean more money out of your pocket. It's no secret prices are rising and we're all feeling the impact.
foxsanantonio.com
Wait lists & high prices: child care facilities struggling to rebound from the pandemic
SAN ANTONIO—Between March of 2020 and September of 2021, almost a fifth of Bexar County day cares closed their doors. Facilities are still trying to make up those slots. Many can't find the staff to do it, and with supply prices rising, many families are stuck on wait lists with large day care bills.
foxsanantonio.com
Downtown bar could face eminent domain ahead start of construction on new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO - A downtown business owner is in a stare down with Alamo Trust. Offers have been made to buy downtown bar Moses Roses to make way for the new Alamo Museum. Its owner said it's not enough. Now, the city could take action with possible eminent domain. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500
SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
foxsanantonio.com
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
foxsanantonio.com
Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets
SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
foxsanantonio.com
Southwest ISD Board of Trustees name Dr. Jeanette Ball as finalist for superintendent
SAN ANTONIO - The Southwest Board of Trustees named the lone finalist, Dr. Jeanette Ball, as their superintendent Wednesday. The Southwest Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Ball as their superintendent at their January 17th meeting. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ball to be the new superintendent for Southwest ISD.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy announces planned power outages Thursday in areas of Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy has some planned power outages and road closures on Thursday in Northwest Bexar County due to infrastructure work. The outages and road closures will start at 9 a.m. though 2 p.m. along Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road. The work is to improve electric...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents who lost their children to Fentanyl talk about the importance of Narcan
SAN ANTONIO - The sheriff’s office received nearly $50,000 worth of Narcan Friday to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Bexar County used funds from a settlement of a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Narcan is a drug that can be lifesaving, not just for a person overdosing,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
foxsanantonio.com
Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
foxsanantonio.com
Transparency tool shows you who raised property tax rates, let's you give feedback
SAN ANTONIO - Trying to figure out why your property taxes went up is a bit like trying to understand gas prices. So many players are involved it can be hard to tell who raised their tax rates. The state's new transparency tool is designed to reduce the confusion. Numerous...
foxsanantonio.com
Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Neighbor rescues East Side family with a 1-week-old baby from fire
San Antonio — There's nothing quite like New Year's Eve in San Antonio. Fireworks lit up the nighttime sky across the city. Angel Marrufo gladly spent hundreds of dollars on his fireworks show. Afterall, it was a celebration for the New Year and for his newborn baby. “We got...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
foxsanantonio.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Botanical Garden with cupids and cocktails
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering a Valentine's special for couples this year. Embrace all the love during the "Cupids and Cocktails" event. This is an adult-only Valentine's dance that will offer remixes of favorite songs from every era to dance the night away. There will...
foxsanantonio.com
Fire crews battling massive blaze at metal recycling facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Smoke from a massive fire on the Southwest Side Thursday afternoon could be seen from miles away. Fire crews said the fire started at a facility near the railroad tracks by Frio City Road. Fire officials said the blaze began as a metal salvage pile fire. Multiple...
Comments / 0