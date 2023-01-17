ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UTSA and other universities block TikTok access amid privacy concerns

SAN ANTONIO—University of Texas at San Antonio officials say they have implemented technical controls that bar users from connecting to TikTok on school networks. This technology was installed over winter break. In a statement, UTSA's Chief Communications Officer says this is part of Gov. Greg Abbott's directive from last...
AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500

SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
Southwest ISD Board of Trustees name Dr. Jeanette Ball as finalist for superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The Southwest Board of Trustees named the lone finalist, Dr. Jeanette Ball, as their superintendent Wednesday. The Southwest Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Ball as their superintendent at their January 17th meeting. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ball to be the new superintendent for Southwest ISD.
Parents who lost their children to Fentanyl talk about the importance of Narcan

SAN ANTONIO - The sheriff’s office received nearly $50,000 worth of Narcan Friday to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Bexar County used funds from a settlement of a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Narcan is a drug that can be lifesaving, not just for a person overdosing,...
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
Neighbor rescues East Side family with a 1-week-old baby from fire

San Antonio — There's nothing quite like New Year's Eve in San Antonio. Fireworks lit up the nighttime sky across the city. Angel Marrufo gladly spent hundreds of dollars on his fireworks show. Afterall, it was a celebration for the New Year and for his newborn baby. “We got...
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
