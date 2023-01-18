Read full article on original website
Related
NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband
Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family. Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men. Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five...
NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Says He Was Told Not to Come Out or His Career Would Be 'Over': 'So Much Pressure'
The singer said the process of coming out publicly was "horrible," but he has since found happiness with husband Harley Rodriguez Jonathan Knight is reflecting on the ways in which he felt immense "pressure" to stay in the closet while at the height of his New Kids on the Block fame. The singer, 54, opened up about his experiences being a young gay star on the Frosted Tips with Lance Bass podcast, and said he was told by his manager that revealing his sexuality would have a negative impact on his career. "CBS...
Jonathan Knight reveals he was forced to hide his sexuality in early days of New Kids on the Block
New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight has revealed that he was pressured into hiding his sexuality during the band's early days.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide
Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
WHAS 11
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
WHAS 11
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
Singer-Songwriter Sia Is Known to Conceal Her Face With Hats and Wigs — but Why?
Following the release of her sixth studio album, 2014's "1000 Forms of Fear," Australian singer-songwriter Sia has become a household name in the music industry thanks to smash hits like "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart." She's accumulated a massive fan base, but surprisingly, very few actually know what she looks like underneath her stylish hats and signature wigs.
Comments / 0