dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
cryptoslate.com

SBF says latest revelation is “misleading” about FTX.US solvency

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said on Jan. 17 that FTX.US was solvent, adding that customers should be given access to their funds. SBF was reacting to new revelations made by the FTX management about the shortfalls in the U.S. subsidiary. The claims are “misleading” because it does not consider...
Markets Insider

Failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is pitching a marketplace where crypto victims can sell their bankruptcy claims - and calling it 'GTX' in an apparent nod to FTX

The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new marketplace called 'GTX'. GTX would be an exchange where people who've lost money from crypto collapses can buy and sell bankruptcy claims. "If this launches, we deserve every second of this crypto ice age," crypto trader...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis Trading wallets halted – holding over $280M

Genesis Trading appears to have halted all wallet on-chain operations on Jan. 20 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. The wallets hold over $280 million in crypto — 144,847 in Ethereum (ETH) worth $220 million — as of press time. Current...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
cryptoslate.com

Genesis owner DCG suspends dividend payouts

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has discontinued dividend payments, according to the letter sent by the company to its shareholders on Jan. 17. The company said in its letter that it has “made the decision to suspend [its] quarterly dividend distribution until further notice.” It is unclear whether those dividends were previously paid from the company’s general earnings or its crypto profits.

