The Americans will face the Football Ferns twice this week. The United States women's national team will face New Zealand in the southern hemisphere for the first time in its program history on Tuesday night. New Zealand are co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the USWNT have been in the country for their annual January camp and will conclude the six-day training schedule with a two-game series. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 24-player roster ahead of the matches. The pair of friendlies may be another opportunity for any players on the bubble with the World Cup now just six months away.

2 DAYS AGO