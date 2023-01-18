ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. New Zealand score: Live updates as USA face one of the World Cup 2023 co-hosts in friendly

The Americans will face the Football Ferns twice this week. The United States women's national team will face New Zealand in the southern hemisphere for the first time in its program history on Tuesday night. New Zealand are co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the USWNT have been in the country for their annual January camp and will conclude the six-day training schedule with a two-game series. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 24-player roster ahead of the matches. The pair of friendlies may be another opportunity for any players on the bubble with the World Cup now just six months away.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...

