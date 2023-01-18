Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. New Zealand score: Live updates as USA face one of the World Cup 2023 co-hosts in friendly
The Americans will face the Football Ferns twice this week. The United States women's national team will face New Zealand in the southern hemisphere for the first time in its program history on Tuesday night. New Zealand are co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the USWNT have been in the country for their annual January camp and will conclude the six-day training schedule with a two-game series. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 24-player roster ahead of the matches. The pair of friendlies may be another opportunity for any players on the bubble with the World Cup now just six months away.
Danielle Collins left 'a little embarrassed' after mistakenly celebrating victory too early in tiebreak at Australian Open
We've all been there. You're in the midst of competition and in the furor of battle, you lose track of the moment and score of the match.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, a mother of three, makes debut in LPGA Tournament of Champions celebrity division, where Annika Sorenstam leads
ORLANDO — In a way, playing golf in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions felt a bit like being on the “Today” Plaza for NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At least when it came to taking selfies and talking to fans on a sun-splashed day. Dreyer, 41,...
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
