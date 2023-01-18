Prep roundup: Danville girls open tourney with win over Brewer

This afternoon, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time in Decatur with the fabulous fourth graders at Walter Jackson Elementary School. These students did a fabulous job of listening and learning all that Grace had to say. They talked about what it means to be a meteorologist and a stormtracker and the math and physics tools that these scientists use every day. They also talked about the different places that meteorologists work including tv stations, missile defense agencies, airlines and other large transport companies like FedEx and USPS.

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO