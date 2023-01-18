ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Prep roundup: Danville girls open tourney with win over Brewer

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
DANVILLE — Adily Alberti had 11 points and four steals as the Danville girls opened the 2023 Morgan County Tournament with a 37-30 win over Brewer on Tuesday.

