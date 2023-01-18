Prep roundup: Danville girls open tourney with win over Brewer
DANVILLE — Adily Alberti had 11 points and four steals as the Danville girls opened the 2023 Morgan County Tournament with a 37-30 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
Media Account for The Decatur Daily
