Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
okcfox.com
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
okcfox.com
Woman arrested, accused of pointing BB gun at utility worker trying to turn off her gas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of threatening a utility employee who was trying to turn off the gas to her home. Officers said they responded to the home near 3rd and Mingo around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned an Oklahoma Natural Gas employee was at her home attempting to shut off the gas.
okcfox.com
New structure causes controversy in south Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors in south Tulsa are frustrated with a new addition in the LaFortune Park Plaza neighborhood. It's a big white structure that looks like a barn in someone's backyard. "It's a monstrosity," said John Berry, vice president of the neighborhood's home association. "It's huge. It doesn't...
okcfox.com
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
okcfox.com
Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
okcfox.com
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
okcfox.com
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
okcfox.com
Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders headed to Ole Miss
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to Ole Miss, according to a report from ESPN. Sanders entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility left. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards during his Oklahoma State career along with 67 passing...
Comments / 0