Tulsa, OK

New structure causes controversy in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors in south Tulsa are frustrated with a new addition in the LaFortune Park Plaza neighborhood. It's a big white structure that looks like a barn in someone's backyard. "It's a monstrosity," said John Berry, vice president of the neighborhood's home association. "It's huge. It doesn't...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
TULSA, OK
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
TULSA, OK
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
TULSA, OK
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders headed to Ole Miss

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is headed to Ole Miss, according to a report from ESPN. Sanders entered the transfer portal last month and has one year of eligibility left. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards during his Oklahoma State career along with 67 passing...
STILLWATER, OK

