ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some educators, students slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle against diversity, equity in higher ed

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxcgH_0kIgKo0P00

NEW YORK — Some Florida educators and students are concerned about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' vow against "trendy ideologies" in state colleges and universities.

"We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies," DeSantis said during his Jan. 3 inauguration speech.

Some faculty members and students say they fear DeSantis' "anti-woke" policies will be harmful, impacting school clubs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) requirements and committees, as well as courses that touch on racial history, or race-based perspectives.

Bryn Taylor, a graduate student at the University of Florida, told ABC News that getting rid of DEI efforts would "take us back in social progress" and leave opportunities in higher education for privileged people.

"It's about lowering barriers ... for any marginalized group," Taylor said, adding that it doesn't just affect people of color and LGBTQ populations. "That includes first-gen students, low-income students, international students, students with disabilities."

Taylor is the co-president of the Graduate Assistants United at the University of Florida and a member of a DEI committee at the school.

"Why don't you want your base to become educated?" Taylor said. "Why don't you want your citizens to have the best access to the best schools in the world?"

The DEI movement and critical race theory, the systemic racism via the legal system, have been around for decades, scholars have told ABC News.

DeSantis' anti-"woke" efforts in education

The governor's self-proclaimed war against "woke" beliefs has begun.

Woke is defined by the DeSantis administration as "the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them," according to DeSantis' general counsel, as reported by The Washington Post.

In December, DeSantis' office requested data on funding, staffing and more for courses and programs that include "diversity, equity and inclusion" and "critical race theory" in a recent memo to school administrators across the state.

In response to backlash, his office told ABC News that "the governor, as chief executive of the state, has every right to ask how public dollars are being spent by public state entities, like state colleges and universities. In fact, that is good government."

However, DeSantis' "Stop WOKE" Act -- which restricts race-related curriculum and conversation in workplaces, schools and colleges -- has been temporarily blocked from being implemented in colleges and universities. The law is still being battled out in the courts.

WOKE in the bill stands for "Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees."

DeSantis has also stacked the board of trustees at Sarasota's New College of Florida -- a college known for its progressive campus culture -- with conservative figures such as Christopher Rufo, who popularized misinformation on critical race theory.

The governor's office told ABC News that DeSantis made his decisions because "the public expects their tax dollars to go towards [New College's] statutorily stated mission of 'provid[ing] a quality education.'"

"Instead, New College has publicly committed to 'eliminating outcome disparities for underrepresented and underserved groups,'" a statement from DeSantis' office read.

DeSantis' office asserted that the college's statement "quite literally admits the institution will adjust outcomes based on non-academic factors of their choosing."

Educators and students fight back

Andrew Gothard, the president of the United Faculty of Florida union, said that one of the complaints he's heard from faculty against recent education restrictions is that "nobody really knows what the governor and the Office of the Governor are looking for here."

"When we listen to politicians talk about this subject matter, they seem to use it as a catch-all for any course or topic or subject matter that talks about people who aren't white," Gothard told ABC News. "In higher education, we know that DEI and CRT are much more specific in their usage, but they also can relate to a larger array of issues."

Critical race theory, which is taught in universities and colleges, seeks to understand how racism has shaped U.S. laws.

"Students in a higher education classroom should be educated on what this is, so that then they can make their own decisions about how they feel about it," Gothard said.

Educators and librarians are left to ask themselves: "How do I know if my subject area is DEI- or CRT-related in the way that the governor thinks those terms work?" according to one librarian.

Kestrel Ward, a librarian at the University of Florida, fears the reaction to the lists being made of the funding, staffing and production of programs and courses relating to DEI and race.

"People in power creating lists of people they find undesirable has not led anywhere good for the people who are on those lists," Ward said.

Ward said restrictions on DEI and "critical race theory" could be far-reaching -- and could affect their book displays, programs and library selection.

Ward has considered leaving the position at the library due to the impending restrictions.

"It is becoming increasingly untenable, particularly for marginalized people, but for lots of people to work in higher education because there's so much hostility from the government, which is an infringement on our academic freedom, but it's also an infringement on our First Amendment rights," Ward said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.Specifically, some on the right are saying the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which is currently undergoing a nationwide pilot, was vetoed because state officials believe it promotes Critical Race Theory, recently banned from schools under the state’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act.The brief...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
wfxb.com

Florida Governor Proposed Policy To Prohibit Pandemic Mitigation Efforts

Florida Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis announced a policy proposal in regards to pandemic mitigation efforts. DeSantis’ proposal would permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state, prohibit Florida schools from instituting COVID-19 vaccine or mask requirements, prevent businesses in the state from requiring masks, as well as ban employers from hiring or firing based on an applicants health records related to COVID.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon

Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a packed room in the state Capitol on Wednesday, where lives could change or remain stagnant, more than 60 cases were considered for pardons or other measures, such as authority to own and possess guns. People asking for clemency would be allowed no more than five minutes to state their case, according to the […] The post 5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy