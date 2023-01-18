ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Grown-ish' cast teases drama-filled season 5

By Danielle Long
 4 days ago
Class is officially back in session with Grown-ish returning tonight for the second half of season five.

So what's in store for the students at Cal U this semester? Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons, who portray Junior, Aaron, and Doug on the show, respectively, all agree it's going to be stressful.

"But that's what life is, right?" Jackson tells ABC Audio. "It's about the journey, trying to figure it out. And it's about finding the peace within that. You know, you're not always going to be happy. And so on the journey to that, being happy within that, if that makes sense."

Another theme for the season is relationships, says Scribner.

"It's going to be a lot of relationship drama," he shares, explaining, "Junior's got his five star reputation, he's really out there. He's outside. And he's still dealing with his stuff with Annika. He's got all of these other females. So we'll see how Junior deals with it."

When it comes to Doug, Simmons describes him simply as "broke."

"Broke and he's trying to find his way out of that," he adds. "I think that's what can happen when you're fresh out of college, right? And you think that you are you have the answers and then life shows you that you just don't."

As for what the semester looks like for the rest of the gang, viewers will have to tune in.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays on Freeform and is available on Hulu the next day.

