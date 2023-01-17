ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Talks

Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products

I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action

MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
Adorable Montana Dog Runner-up in National Dog of Year Contest

A runner-up finish barely scratches the surface of what this farm dog means to its owner. According to Montana's Northern Ag News, Fez, a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd, was named runner-up/western region in the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Contest, put on by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says that, "The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs."
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
