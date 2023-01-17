Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal ServiceAnita DurairajCascade, MT
Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products
I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
montanasports.com
'Nice to be recognized': Glasgow’s Brenner Flaten named Montana AD of the Year
GLASGOW — There are not many high schools in Montana with the pride and tradition of the Glasgow Scotties. From bagpipes at homecoming, to wearing kilts at state wrestling, to the plaid signage and license plates found all around town - the level of support is unique in Class B.
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Avian Influenza spreading rapidly across Montana
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Gun Talk’s Tom Gresham Talks Montana Gear at SHOT Show
There was some big national news talking guns while we were broadcasting LIVE from the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The ATF making yet another move on gun owners, and the news of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter certainly created a buzz. We talked about...
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM resolution, bill from state legislature aim to expand hunting access for students
Before he even went through hunters’ safety classes, Garret Weichel’s family would take him out with them during hunting season in the area around his home of Lewistown, Montana. “I’d always go out with my old man and his old man,” Weichel said. “It’s been in our family...
Adorable Montana Dog Runner-up in National Dog of Year Contest
A runner-up finish barely scratches the surface of what this farm dog means to its owner. According to Montana's Northern Ag News, Fez, a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd, was named runner-up/western region in the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Contest, put on by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says that, "The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs."
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
