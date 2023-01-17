ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
Day 3 SHOT Show Coverage, Dana Loesch Talks to Montanans

Right after our LIVE coverage from the SHOT Show wrapped up, Dana Loesch takes over the airwaves on 930AM KMPT radio in Missoula, Montana with her national radio talk show. We got a chance to catch up with Loesch, the former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, from the floor of the SHOT Show. This, shortly after Loesch and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) challenged the ATF at the SHOT Show.
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products

I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
Multi-Gen Montanans Defend Why They are “Elite” via Email

Straight Outta the Mouth of...Multi-Generational Montanans. After I posted my reaction article to a reddit thread, I received an informational email from Stephanie. She’s married to Greg, a multigenerational Montanan. She told Greg’s story and I felt the need to share this with the world. If you haven't read the first story, start there then come back to this one. Click here to read.
Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
State Senator Manzella Names Montana’s Freedom Caucus

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the widely publicized floor fight in Washington, D.C. to choose a new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the nation learned more about a group called the Freedom Caucus that stands for deeply conservative principles. Now, in Montana, State Senator Theresa Manzella introduced...
NRSC to Jon Tester in Montana: Retire or Get Fired

Retire...or get fired. That's the message in a new ad targeting liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT). Tester is up for re-election in 2024, and while Tester was able to win his last race in 2018, the Montana electorate has grown significantly more conservative since then. Here's the new ad from...
