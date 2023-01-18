ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Paris Hilton helps NBC debut their Paris 2024 Olympic logo and it's truly iconic

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just a year away, who better to debut NBC's logo for their coverage major multi-sport event than the other famous Paris?

NBC is the rights-holder in the U.S for broadcasting the summer Olympics set to take place from July 26 - August 11 next year and revealed what their logo will look for when it broadcasts on TV and online livestreams.

For the promotional video, Paris Hilton was glammed up as a French narrator said: "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Paris," the star said, as it then cut to a montage of the different sports that will be played at the games.

At the end, Paris then realised: "Oh, the other Paris"

In some of the outtakes, she amusingly said: "Paris, France? What the-"

It then cuts to Paris telling her chihuahua that is adorably dressed up in a pink sweater and on-brand beret: "They should really changing the name it's confusing."

"Wait... they name it after me?" the 41-year-old asked while smiling at the camera.

In another scene, she excitedly told her chic chihuahua: "Can you believe the named the city after me?"

She even showed off her French skills, by translating her iconic phrase "that's hot," as she added: "Olympics in Paris? C'est chaud!"

Sharing the promo on her Twitter, Paris wrote: "Can't wait for the Paris Olympics, even though it's not all about me."

To which the official Paris 2024 Olympics Twitter replied: "It's about us," with a wink-face emoji.

The campaign has been praised by viewers who described the move as "incredible marketing," and even urged the promo to be taken one step further by getting Paris to carry the Olympic torch.

















So what does the NBC Paris Olympics logo look like?

Well, according to an NBC press release it has a "timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian," and the logo is "evocative of a well-established couture fashion label,”

It added: "The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'

Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...
Indy100

Iconic YouTuber Charlie McDonnell’s return to the platform is all kinds of wholesome

In a YouTube comeback we didn’t see coming, classic content creator Charlie McDonnell (also known by her online alias “charlieissocoollike”) has returned to the platform with a reintroduction video after coming out as a trans woman – and it’s rather wonderful.McDonnell - who found fame on YouTube through videos and series such as ‘Fun Science’, ‘Duet with Myself’ and ‘Challenge Charlie’ – posted a “gender reveal” on Instagram in October, writing that they now use she/they pronouns.In the opening to a Q&A video titled ‘What happened to charlieissocoollike’, released on Thursday, McDonnell said: “So yeah, I’m a transgender woman, my...
Indy100

Was George Santos a drag queen in Brazil?

Republican congressman George Santos has denied reports of taking part in drag pageants over a decade ago. Santos described the accusations as "categorically false" in an angry tweet posted on Thursday (19 January).It read: "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results."He added: "I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt comes after two supposed drag acquaintances told Reuters that...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Social media baffled by 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Amazon review for Spare

Social media users are losing their minds after finding an Amazon review by 'the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' under Harry's explosive memoir, Spare. However, it's not all that it seems. The lengthy review-in-question was submitted by a verified account using the royals' name. It described the book as an 'Emotional human story with unprecedented insight'.The poster said they "highly recommend" the book which includes "incredibly raw and emotional moments."It continued: "It is undeniably depressing that Harry and Meghan felt they couldn’t continue in their royal roles. "They could have been a huge force for good, supporting communities in the...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy