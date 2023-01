MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO